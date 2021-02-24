Pundit questions why Chelsea took so long to sack Frank Lampard

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy says that the club should have sacked Frank Lampard as manager earlier in the season.

The Blues continued their resurgence under new boss Thomas Tuchel with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.





They are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, and Cundy has been impressed with the impact the German has made.

“Tuchel has changed the shape of the team,” he told talkSPORT. “Defensively, we’re far more solid – we don’t look like we’re going to concede in every single attack.

“He has revolutionised Callum Hudson-Odoi at right wing-back – he’s played in a role I’ve never seen him play before, and I’m guessing he’s never played it at youth team level.

“He has got Marcos Alonso back in from the cold; the last game he played was West Brom away in a 3-3 draw (last September). It is difficult to argue that Frank should have kept his job after that.

“The new manager’s job is to come in and get results. Were Chelsea underperforming under Frank? Yes. Our performances were lousy.”

SL View

It is impossible to argue with Cundy’s views on the improvements Chelsea have made under Tuchel.

The Blues looked devoid of ideas with Lampard in charge, and his lack of tactical acumen was clear to see.

Tuchel has sparked an immediate resurgence in Chelsea’s fortunes, guiding them to six wins and two draws in eight matches since his appointment.

They have conceded just two goals during that time, a statistic that highlights the folly in allowing Lampard to keep his job for so long.