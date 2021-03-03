Carlo Ancelotti presser ahead of West Brom vs Everton

By
Saikat
-

Everton will travel to Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League clash on Thursday night.

Ahead of the match, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that three players are definitely missing for this game – Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Gbamin.


The Italian boss has also revealed that the club will make checks on four players – James Rodriguez, Tom Davies, Seamus Coleman, and Robin Olsen – when Everton will train today.

A lot of hype has been going on around Ben Godfrey who has been simply outstanding since his move from Norwich City in the summer.

Rio Ferdinand has praised him heavily last month, and Ancelotti has now insisted that he has impressed everyone, including the England boss.

Ancelotti has hinted that he will make some changes as rotation is necessary to prevent players from getting injured. Does that mean Josh King is likely to make his first start for the club?

After winning back-to-back games in the Premier League, Everton find themselves just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham, and a top-four finish is highly on the cards.

However, they need to be consistent and Ancelotti has stressed the importance to win games against the bottom half teams.

Allan played the entire 90 minutes in the last game against Southampton. The Brazilian midfielder has just returned from a long injury lay-off and Ancelotti has said that he been very consistent.

 