Carlo Ancelotti presser ahead of West Brom vs Everton

Everton will travel to Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League clash on Thursday night.

Ahead of the match, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that three players are definitely missing for this game – Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Gbamin.





The Italian boss has also revealed that the club will make checks on four players – James Rodriguez, Tom Davies, Seamus Coleman, and Robin Olsen – when Everton will train today.

Everton training this afternoon. Will be checks on James, Davies, Coleman and Olsen ahead of tomorrow's West Brom game Mina, Delph and Gbamin still out — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) March 3, 2021

A lot of hype has been going on around Ben Godfrey who has been simply outstanding since his move from Norwich City in the summer.

Rio Ferdinand has praised him heavily last month, and Ancelotti has now insisted that he has impressed everyone, including the England boss.

"Who is not impressed by Ben Godfrey?" Ancelotti says — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) March 3, 2021

Ancelotti has hinted that he will make some changes as rotation is necessary to prevent players from getting injured. Does that mean Josh King is likely to make his first start for the club?

Anelotti: "Rotation will be important to avoid injury and keep all the players motivated." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) March 3, 2021

After winning back-to-back games in the Premier League, Everton find themselves just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham, and a top-four finish is highly on the cards.

Ancelotti: "For the career of every player, their ambition is to play at the top and the Champions League is the top competition." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) March 3, 2021

However, they need to be consistent and Ancelotti has stressed the importance to win games against the bottom half teams.

CA: "The run at home was not good enough. But the players are really involved and focused on what we can achieve this season. They understand it can be an important season for the future of the club and any one of us." — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) March 3, 2021

Allan played the entire 90 minutes in the last game against Southampton. The Brazilian midfielder has just returned from a long injury lay-off and Ancelotti has said that he been very consistent.