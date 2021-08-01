Brentford lining up fresh bid for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson

Brentford are weighing up a fresh bid to sign Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, The Sun reports.

The Bees are back in the top-flight after more than seven decades, but there has not been much transfer activity this summer.

Kristoffer Ajer and Frank Onyeka remain their only senior signings to date, and there could be more arrivals before the deadline.

Johnson is reportedly one of the top targets for the Bees despite the fact that he has played just four games in the second tier.

The 20-year-old was impressive on loan with Lincoln City last term, registering 13 goals and 14 assists from 48 appearances.

Despite his efforts, the club failed to secure promotion from League One as they were beaten by Blackpool in the play-off final.

The Bees recently failed with a £2m bid for the youngster, and they are now prepared to test Forest’s resolve with a £6m offer

Thomas Frank’s side are also open to a part-exchange deal for the Wales international.

Sportslens view:

Johnson showed his versatility for Lincoln last season, playing everywhere in the attack including the centre-forward position.

This would have caught the attention of the Bees, who are always searching for quality young talent to add to their ranks.

The west London outfit are not afraid to take risks when it comes to new recruits with a fine example being Ivan Toney.

There have been several players that have made their name in the top-flight after making their mark in League One.

However, Brentford definitely need more experienced match-winners such that they can stay clear of the relegation battle.

