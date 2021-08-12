Barcelona 2021/22 La Liga fixtures

With the 2021/2022 La Liga betting odds placing Barcelona in a charitable second place, you should read this article about Mr Play casino before placing a bet online and also take a look at how last season and this transfer window will have an impact on Barcelona’s upcoming campaign.

A topsy-turvy 2020/21 season saw Barcelona finish third in La Liga, seven points adrift of top-placed Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi’s heartbreaking departure in early August has been an insult to injury as the Catalan outfit gear up for their first top-flight without the Argentine since 2003.

A tumultuous summer highlighted by one of the most shocking turns of events in the footballing world this century puts Ronald Koeman’s side in an awkward position heading into the new campaign.

Barcelona’s 2021/22 La Liga season commences on August 15 as they play host to familiar foes, Real Sociedad, at Camp Nou.

Devastated fans that will be allowed to return to the stadium following a 17-month hiatus will at least have the opportunity to see new addition Memphis Depay making his competitive debut for the Spanish powerhouse.

Barca’s inaugural league trip in 2021/22 pits them against Athletic Club at San Mames on August 22.

The encounters against Getafe, Sevilla, Granada, Cadiz and Levante, spanning between August 29 and September 26, should provide an early insight into Barcelona’s title prospects.

Proof of Character

After a set of fairly manageable fixtures, Barcelona’s first stern test in the upcoming season arrives in the shape of defending champions Atletico Madrid on October 3.

The highly anticipated trip to the Wanda Metropolitano could shape the Blaugrana’s position in the title race early in the season.

Koeman’s side tallied just one win in their last four top-flight trips to the capital, failing to score more than once on each occasion.

So the mouth-watering clash against Diego Simeone’s warriors could prove to be a turning point.

Fast forward a fortnight, and the Blaugrana will entertain Valencia at home in another high-profile showdown, hoping to pick up some steam ahead of El Clasico.

When do Barcelona meet Real Madrid?

Barcelona’s first meeting with arch-rivals Real Madrid in 2021/22 is scheduled to take place on October 24 at Camp Nou.

After losing both last season’s matches against Los Merengues, the Catalans will have a point to prove in front of the returning home fans.

The return El Clasico fixture will be staged at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2022.

Barcelona won’t have to look beyond back-to-back league defeats in the capital to find motivation.

Other Notable Dates

An always-challenging home clash against Atletico on February 6 will serve as a preparation game ahead of Barcelona’s local derby against newly-promoted Espanyol on February 13.

Approaching the business end of the season, Koeman’s team will feature in several exciting match-ups, including an intriguing home meeting with Sevilla on April 3.

Perhaps the last noteworthy trip of the season will see the Catalan juggernauts take on Real Sociedad at the Reale Seguros Stadium on April 20.

Barca have never been comfortable with travelling to San Sebastian.

Before securing three victories in their last four away top-flight games against Sociedad, they had been a run of seven consecutive away La Liga meetings without winning.

Barcelona will be drawing an end to their 2021/22 campaign with a high adrenaline finale fixture against Villarreal at Camp Nou on May 22.

Read: Barcelona 2021/22 La Liga Preview: Can Barca shine without Messi?