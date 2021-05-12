Aston Villa fans react to links with Everton target Andre-Frank Anguissa

Aston Villa have been linked with Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa ahead of the summer transfer window.

The defensive powerhouse is set to leave Craven Cottage at the end of the campaign after their relegation to the Championship, and there would not be shortage of suitors for his signature.





Arsenal and Everton are also keen on Anguissa who has proven himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the bottom half of the table, and more clubs will likely join them and Villa in the coming weeks.

Dean Smith’s side could do with more verve in the middle of the park, and the Cameroonian definitely has what it takes to be a quality addition to the squad.

Villa fans would be pleased to have Anguissa at their club next season, and here is how some of them have reacted to the links on Twitter:

Luiz in a 2 cdm formation would be good. Just have a powerhouse next to him — J1874 (@jackdudley40) May 11, 2021

I agree. Someone with the prowess of Yaya Toure would be amazing — Sidney (@ShaunySidaway) May 11, 2021

This — Alex #FreeTammy😠 (@avfc4_alex) May 11, 2021

Hes very similar to Bissouma, can drive forward from deep and shrug off challenges. Nowhere near his level but very Yaya esque — Felix🧙‍♂️ (@MJayyyB) May 11, 2021

I rate him highly very good on the ball composed and likes to make things happen would definitely class him as a box to box but seems to have good defensive positioning and presence about him 💪🏻 UTV NSWE 🦁 — Kyzer (@TheKyzer007) May 11, 2021

Would take him at villa 100% — Callum Glasgow (@CallumG_Fitness) May 11, 2021

Decent midfielder. Fits the system. Not sure how much he'll cost though. — iLennox01 (@iLennox01) May 11, 2021

Very good player, would be a good addition to the squad — Jason Price (@PriceyNumber1) May 11, 2021

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Villarreal, impressing in Spain and reportedly attracting the likes of Real Madrid afterwards.

While he is not at the peak of his career and powers yet, Anguissa has the potential to become one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

Villa want to challenge for the top-six next term, and owners Wes Edens and Naseef Sawiris will be ready to splash the cash again this summer. Anguissa should be top of Smith’s wish list, and fans will be waiting to see what happens.

In other news, Alan Shearer does not think Villa star will make England’s Euros squad.