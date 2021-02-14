Pundit says Arsenal could sign Celtic striker for just £15 million

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker has claimed that Odsonne Edouard could be sold for as little as £15 million this summer.

Eduoard’s current deal with Celtic expires in 2022 and he has shown no signs of signing a new contract with the Scottish Premiership club.





The 23-year-old has been linked with Arsenal and Leicester City over the past few months, and Walker believes that Celtic would be well advised to sell the forward.

“Odsonne Edouard realises that he’s got ability and is worth a lot of money,” Walker told the Scottish Football Podcast. “How much? I’m not sure, as he’s not been firing on all cylinders.

“Let’s say they paid £9m for him but any player who switches off – I think that’s alarming for any potential suitor.

“I know that it’s your job as the manager and the coaching staff to keep players on board but Edouard, (Olivier) Ntcham and a few others didn’t get the moves that they were expecting last summer.

“Neil Lennon highlighted as much after the defeat to Ferencvaros. He wanted players to just leave, but that was just one of the problems that Celtic had at the start of the season.

“Edouard didn’t appear totally committed, and I think now he realises it’s not so long until the summer transfer window.

“He’ll get his move now, so how much money will Celtic get for him? It all depends on how much they’re willing to accept, but if they got anything around £15m now I think you’re absolutely doing business.”

SL View

Edouard has scored 78 goals in 156 appearances for Celtic since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

He has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the Scottish outfit and that will probably happen this summer.

However, it is debatable whether he represents much in the way of value, even at Walker’s suggested figure of £15m.

One goal every two games in Scottish football is a poor return given the standard of the opposition and Edouard looks short of the quality needed to flourish in the Premier League.