Arsenal injury blow with Kieran Tierney facing weeks on the sidelines

Arsenal are set to be without Kieran Tierney for both legs of their Europa League quarter-final clash with Slavia Prague, according to the Evening Standard.

The Scotsman has been a key player for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, scoring two goals and assisting four across all competitions this season.

In January, Tierney was ruled out for several weeks due to a knee injury, with the left-back returning to action against Manchester City towards the end of February.

Just six games later, Tierney had to be substituted during the 3-0 loss to Liverpool, with the Scotsman limping off with what looked to be a similar injury.

Now, the Evening Standard are reporting that Tierney is set to miss both quarter-final games against Slavia Prague.

Their report suggests there are fears Tierney faces sitting on the sidelines for a ‘few weeks’.

They also suggest Cedric Soares could be forced to play in that position, with Tierney the only left-back in Arsenal’s squad this season.

Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka could also miss the first leg of Arsenal’s quarter-final tie, with the trio set to be ‘assessed’ ahead of the game on Thursday.

Should Saka be ruled fit for the game, he could be favoured over Cedric Soares at left-back, having previously played in that role.

SL View – Another blow for Mikel Arteta

It is no understatement to suggest that Mikel Arteta must bounce back from the Liverpool defeat against Slavia Prague on Thursday.

The Spaniard has been under pressure for several weeks now, with concerns being raised about whether he is the man to lead Arsenal forward.

Losing possibly his most influential player will hurt, but Arteta must find a way to get a tune out of his squad despite injury issues.

Possibly Arteta’s biggest task will be getting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to his best.

The forward has only scored once in his last five games, with most of his recent performances falling well below par.

