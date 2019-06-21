Arsenal fans react as Serge Gnabry emerges as Bayern Munich Player of the Year

Bayern Munich midfielder Serge Gnabry has emerged as the Bundesliga giants’ Player of the Year after a brilliant individual campaign.
The former Arsenal man ended the campaign with 13 goals and six assists in 42 games across all competitions, and a lot of Gunners are thinking of what might have been had the Germany international remained at North London.
Gnabry spent five years at Arsenal after arriving from VfB Stuttgart as a 16-year-old, but only made 18 appearances for the first-team, spending his last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.
The 23-year-old left for Werder Bremen in the summer of 2016 due to lack of playing minutes at the Emirates Stadium before linking up with Bayern Munich a year later.
Gnabry was immediately sent on loan to 1899 Hoffenheim, but did enough to earn himself a place in the European giants’ first-team ahead of the last campaign.
The Arsenal flop is also a mainstay in the German national team, and manager Unai Emery’s could do with a top quality winger in his mould right now amidst the club’s lack of sufficient transfer funds.
A lot of Arsenal fans are heartbroken seeing Gnabry succeed in Bayern’s colours instead of theirs, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter after he emerged as the German’s POTY:
