Arsenal fans react as Joe Willock nears Newcastle United transfer

By
Sri Aswin
-

Some Arsenal fans have provided a mixed reaction after the club reached an agreement to sell midfielder Joe Willock to Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old had a stunning loan spell with the Magpies earlier this year, bagging eight goals from 14 Premier League appearances.

His performances kept the Magpies well clear of the drop zone. They have now agreed a package worth £25 million to sign him permanently.

The Gunners have inserted a sell-on clause as part of the deal, and there has still been a mixed reaction among the club’s faithful on Twitter.

A section of fans believe the offer was too good to refuse. Others feel that Willock’s exit could speed up the club’s pursuit of James Maddison.

Some supporters have not welcomed the decision to sell him.

Twitter reactions:

Willock has featured for the Gunners in pre-season, but he was recently on the bench against Chelsea before being left out against Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder benefitted from regular game time in the Europa League group stage last term but hardly played in the league before he was loaned out.

With Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny in the squad, it was always unlikely that he would break into the starting XI.

A deal suits both parties. The Gunners could receive most of the funds up front, which boosts their prospects of landing their desired targets before the deadline.

Willock could be the start of a selling spree at the north London club.

Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac and Lucas Torreira could all leave in the coming weeks.

