Pundit says Arsenal forward gets ‘bullied on every occasion’

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ‘past his best’.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the Gunners’ 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City on Sunday, Redknapp questioned Aubameyang’s contribution to the team.





“This is an important time for this club and the manager right now,” Redknapp said.

“March 14th is a huge day for them when they play Tottenham because it’s the sort of game that can turn the tide for both teams.

“I look at that team today and you look at a team full of great players and one team with only one or two.

“I look at Aubameyang and he is past his best. He has lost his superpowers. I’m seeing now like he is going to get bullied on every occasion.

“The likes of (Bukayo) Saka and (Emile) Smith Rowe – they’re the ones who are leading the way. The other players have got to step up more.”

SL View

Time rarely stands still in football, but Redknapp’s comments about Aubameyang are taking things to the extreme.

One week ago the Gabon striker was the best thing since sliced bread after smashing a hat-trick against Leeds United.

Fast forward seven days and Aubameyang was well marshalled by City’s backline.

However, suggesting that he is past his best because of an under-par performance against a team that has conceded just 15 league goals this season is ridiculous.

Much like many other former Liverpool players Redknapp’s punditry often leaves a lot to be desired – his latest nonsense highlights that point to perfection.