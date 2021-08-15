Andros Townsend reacts on Instagram after Everton win vs Southampton

Everton are off to a perfect start under Rafael Benitez as the Toffees came from behind to beat Southampton in front of a full-house Goodison Park.

Despite the fact that Benitez was not a popular choice among the fans, the former Liverpool boss received a warm reception before kick-off which led to a positive start.

Southampton opened the scoring in the first half through new signing Adam Armstrong who latched on to Che Adams’ ball to curl into the top corner.

However, the home side returned strongly in the second half, with Benitez’s decision to put Richarlison upfront paid off immediately.

The Brazilian restored parity while two goals within six minutes from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured three points for the Merseyside club.

There were also fine debuts from Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

Gray was brilliant during the match. He was lively throughout and provided plenty of ammunition for the Everton strikers.

Townsend, 30, who joined on a free transfer this summer, was also brilliant during the game. He played till the 70th minute, and provided an assist for Richarlison’s equaliser.

The former Crystal Palace winger also made three key passes during the game, and contributed defensively making three tackles.

He took to social networking site Instagram after the game to express his reaction. Crystal Palace striker, Conor Wickham has responded to his post.

Amazing to mark my debut for this historic club in front of a full Goodison Park with 3 points @Everton 😍🔵 pic.twitter.com/yIfHwUyAyU — Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) August 14, 2021

Wickham’s reply: