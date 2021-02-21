Alan Shearer reacts to Everton’s win over Liverpool

Everton picked up a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield last night.

It was their first win away from home to Liverpool since 1999 and the away fans will be delighted with the performance of the players.





Carlo Ancelotti’s men were well organised at the back throughout the game and they managed to convert their goalscoring chances in either half.

There is no doubt that the Toffees deserved to pick up all three points and former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has now shared his reaction to Everton’s derby win on Twitter.

The former Newcastle star hailed the performances of Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey.

All three players were excellent for Everton at the back and they helped keep Liverpool’s front three quiet throughout the ninety minutes.

The likes of Godfrey have been outstanding since joining the club in the summer and it will be interesting to see if the youngster can establish himself as a top-class Premier League centre back in the coming seasons.

The former Norwich defender has tremendous potential and working with a world-class manager like Ancelotti could help him develop further.

The win last night will have given Everton an immense confidence boost and it remains to be seen if they can sustain their push for European qualification now.