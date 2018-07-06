How to get a free World Cup bet: Include all four World Cup quarter finals in a multi-bet, and if any of the four QFs go to extra time, you get your initial multi bet stake back as a free bet! Place your bet here.
Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus could start for Brazil against Belgium on Friday evening’s World Cup quarter-final clash at the Kazan Arena. It would be bad news for Liverpool and Roberto Firmino, however, as the Reds striker hasn’t started a game in the tournament this summer.
Brazil are favourites to come out on top against Belgium as their form up until the quarter-finals has been nearly flawless. Tite boasts a strong squad, with a defence featuring Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) and Miranda (Inter Milan), a midfield containing Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City) and Paulinho (Barcelona), and an attack with Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Jesus (Manchester City).
They finished top of Group E with seven points from three games, drawing 1-1 in their opener to Switzerland before beating Costa Rica 2-0 and Serbia 2-0. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the last-16 too and are favourites to go all the way in Russia. Opponents Belgium are no slouches, however, with Roberto Martinez’s side boasting a 100% record thus far.
Belgium finished top of Group G with nine points from their three games, beating Panama 3-0, Tunisia 5-2 and England 1-0, before edging past Japan 3-2 in the last-16. They have a squad of stars too – Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) and Dries Mertens (Napoli), but their problems may lie defensively.
Belgium have shipped four goals to Tunisia and Japan which hints that they might be sloppy at the back and exploitable by Brazil.
