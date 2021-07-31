United States vs Mexico – CONCACAF Gold Cup Final 2021 Preview, Head To Head & Predicted Line-ups

Allegiant Stadium is the venue as the United States and Mexico go head-to-head in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup grand final on August 2, with VwinSportsVN and other bookmakers heavily favouring Mexico to lift the trophy.

Gyasi Zardes’s 86th-minute goal fired the USMNT past Qatar last time out, setting up their 13th Gold Cup final appearance.

In the meantime, Mexico squeezed past a stubborn Canada side in the other semi-final, with Atletico Madrid star Hector Herrera unlocking the tie in the most dramatic fashion.

United States Preview

The United States defeated reigning Asian champions Qatar 1-0 in the semi-finals to stroll into their three consecutive Gold Cup grand final, having won all five matches at the tournament by an aggregate score of 10-1.

Confidence must be brimming within the USA camp despite four of their five 2021 Gold Cup victories yielding a narrow 1-0 scoreline.

Additionally, the USMNT’s semi-final success saw them equal the nation’s record of 13 successive wins on home soil.

Indeed, the hosts head into the final in high spirits after winning the last eight internationals, including a penalty shoot-out triumph over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

Curiously, both United States’ victories in the knock-out stages have witnessed the deciding goal scored beyond the 80th minute.

Mexico Preview

Dubbed the kings of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico have qualified for their 14th Gold Cup grand final, having won 11 of their previous 13 appearances in the showpiece.

Since playing out a goalless draw with Trinidad & Tobago in their tournament curtain-raiser, the Mexicans have hit the ground running in the Gold Cup.

Gerardo Martino’s players have put together four straight Gold Cup victories by an aggregate score of 9-1, including a nerve-shredding 2-1 win over Canada in the semi-finals.

El Tri booked their place in the grand final thanks to Herrera’s 98th-minute strike, which saw Mexico score their first second-half goal in three matches.

Going back to 2009, Mexico have reached the Gold Cup grand final five times in seven tournament editions, winning each of their last four such showdowns.

United States vs Mexico Head-To-Head

Before securing a penalty shoot-out success in their most recent encounter in the CONCACAF Nations League final, the United States had lost back-to-back H2H meetings by an aggregate score of 4-0.

The USA’s victory in June remains, however, their solitary success in their last five games against Mexico in all competitions (D1, L3).

After lifting the Gold Cup crown in 2007 at the expense of Mexico, the USMNT have lost their subsequent two grand finals to this opposition, including a 1-0 defeat in the 2019 showpiece event.

United States vs Mexico Predicted Line-ups

United States (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Shaquell Moore, Miles Robinson, James Sands, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Gianluca Busio, Sebastian Lletget; Paul Arriola, Gyasi Zardes, Daryl Dike.

Mexico (3-4-3): Alfredo Talavera; Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Rodriguez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez; Jesus Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Orbelin Pineda.