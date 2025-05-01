Ryan Garcia returns to the ring on May 2nd after over a year away from the sport of boxing, as he faces Rolly Romero – but who could King Ryan fight next if he wins in New York?

King Ryan is back on our screens on May 2nd in one of the most historic boxing cards in history, as the card takes place in Times Square, New York.

Garcia will take on Rolando Romero, will his fierce rival Devin Haney fights Jose Carlos Ramirez on the same card – meaning contenders from the same weight class will compete on the same night.

If Garcia and Haney can both find a way to win, then it sets up a rematch between the two after the first fight was deemed a no-contest due to Garcia’s failed drugs test.

However, anything can happen in boxing so we have looked into the top five most likely matches for Ryan Garcia to take next.

Who Could Ryan Garcia Fight Next?

1. Devin Haney

The most obvious answer to the question ‘who could Ryan Garcia fight next?’ is Devin Haney, as the two have already stepped into the ring together.

In April 2024, Ryan Garcia stunned the world with a dominant decision victory over Haney, knocking ‘The Dream’ down in round 7, 10 and 11.

However, in the days/weeks following the fight, King Ryan tested positive for ostarine which is a banned performance enhancing drug and was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Neither fighter has fought since their fight in 2024 and Haney will also be fighting on May 2nd, as he takes on Jose Carlos Ramirez.

It appears to be set-up that if all goes to plan, then Garcia and Haney will both be victorious which would make for a highly-anticipated rematch.

One year ago today Ryan Garcia dominated Devin Haney then smoked backstage for 4/20 😭 pic.twitter.com/JFn7UIDDCy — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 20, 2025

2. Conor Benn

Another option that has been doing the rounds on social media is a fight against British fighter, Conor Benn, who was recently involved in a historic bout against Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn was beaten via unanimous decision but the bout itself has been deemed one of the fights of the decade, with both fighters leaving everything in the ring.

It also had an extra incentive as the fathers of both fighters, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, fought each other twice in the 1990’s – stemming a lifetime rivalry between the two families.

In the post-fight aftermath, Conor Benn was asked about his future and who he could fight in the future, stating he would be in attendance on May 2nd to look into a bout against Ryan Garcia.

King Ryan was asked about a potential matchup against the Brit and appeared to be quite keen on the idea.

3. Vergil Ortiz Jr

One fight that seems very possible down the line is Ryan Garcia vs Vergil Ortiz Jr, as boxing icon Osca De La Hoya revealed it could happen sooner rather than later.

Oscar De La Hoya said: “Ryan Garcia is in position to fight anyone at 147 – 154. He can even fight Vergil Ortiz if he wants.”

Ortiz is currently the interim WBC super welterweight, most recently defending his belt against Israil Madrimov with a unanimous decision victory.

Garcia is fighting at 147-pounds on May 2nd, whereas Ortiz fought at 152-pounds in his last matchup against Madrimov.

🇺🇸🇲🇽Vergil Ortiz Jr. V. Israil Madrimov 🇺🇿 📽️Supercut ✂️ 🥊Boxing at its best, nothing comes close 👑 pic.twitter.com/mnsOFIOMEU — D H (@diegomayra) February 28, 2025

4. Jose Carlos Ramirez

Now, this fight would probably rely on the results from May 2nd as Jose Carlos Ramirez takes on Devin Haney – meaning the winner and loser could fight the winner and loser between Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero.

Ramirez is coming off a defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr, meaning another defeat on May 2nd may see him plummet down the rankings.

However, if he were to find a way to win against Devin Haney and Garcia gets the job done against Romero then it could set up a future fight perfectly.

Devin Haney and Jose Carlos Ramirez locked eyes with the energy of a war waiting to explode 🥊💥

No fear, no retreat, only fire ahead. Buy PPV now on DAZN 👇https://t.co/gTNxJMFnaD@fatalfury_pr pic.twitter.com/yeBmNcZZFQ — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 28, 2025

5. Shakhram Giyasov

Lastly, we have Shakram Giyasov who boasts a 17-0 record and is the number one ranked WBA welterweight, while sitting eighth in the WBO rankings.

The 2016 Olympics silver medalist will face Jaron Ennis for the WBA welterweight title after the boxing organization ordered the fight to happen.

If Giyasov can find a way to win and Garcia performs well in 2025, then we could see a possible matchup between the two for the belt in 2026.

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is mandated to defend his welterweight title against Shakhram Giyasov, the WBA announced. Per WBA rules, Ennis must face Giyasov within 120 days of his April 12th victory over Eimantas Stanionis. pic.twitter.com/dAQ4ttnwwB — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) April 23, 2025