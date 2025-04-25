Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena is almost upon us as it headlines this stellar UFC 315 sight card on Saturday, May 10th.

The UFC Welterweight Title is on the line in the main event of the next UFC pay-per-view show, with several other highly competitive fights also on the rest of the main card and prelims.

When Is UFC 315? Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Headlines On May 10th

The next UFC pay-per-view event is just around the corner as Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena headlines UFC 315 on Saturday, May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Not only does this compelling UFC Welterweight Title contest headline UFC 315, but there are several other 50/50 fights on the bill prior to the big one in the main event.

Belal’s 170-pound belt is on the line here, with ‘JDM’ getting his first shot at UFC gold after seven successive victories inside the UFC.

Muhammad won the UFC Welterweight Title last time out against former champion Leon Edwards back at UFC 304. He was scheduled to defend the belt against Shavkat Rakhmonov in late 2024, but had to pull out due to injury.

This means that the champion is making the first official defence of his world title belt on May 10th in Montreal against the #5 ranked 170-pound contender in

UFC President Dana White is serving up a treat for fans with the fifth pay-per-view event of the year. What a treat MMA fans are in for on May 10th as the UFC roadshow heads north to Canada!

Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot Confirmed As UFC 315 Co-Main Event, Jose Aldo In Action On UFC 315 Main Card

Although Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena is headlining UFC 315 for the UFC Welterweight Title, the co-main event is a quite remarkable fight too in itself.

Dominant UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko aims to defend her 125-pound belt against the #2 ranked Manon Fiorot in the UFC 315 co-main event.

After beating Alexa Grasso, who coincidentally features on the UFC 315 main card too, in their trilogy bout at UFC 306 last time out to win back her belt, ‘The Bullet’ now aims to defend it in what is her 13th successive UFC Title fight.

One of the greatest featherweight fighters of all time, Jose Aldo, also features on the UFC 315 fight card. He faces Aiemann Zahabi in the main card curtain jerker in a bantamweight contest over three rounds.

Some other names such as Benoit Saint Denis, Jessica Andrade and Modestas Bukauskas also feature on this stacked UFC 315 fight card at the Bell Centre.

What an event we have on our hands at UFC 315 – the next UFC PPV on Saturday, May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada! Check out the full card below.

Full UFC 315 Fight Card

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (TNT Sports) Belal Muhammad (c) vs Jack Della Maddalena Welterweight 5 Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 5 Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva Women’s Flyweight 3 Benoit Saint Denis vs Joel Alvarez Lightweight 3 Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 3 Preliminary Card (TNT Sports) Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba Light-Heavyweight 3 Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke Welterweight 3 Jessica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight 3 Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan Light-Heavyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (TNT Sports/UFC Fight Pass) Marc-Andrre Barriault vs Bruno Silva Middleweight 3 Gavin Tucker vs Lee Jeong-yeong Featherweight 3 Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan Bantamweight 3