WrestleMania 39, the event wrestling fans had been eagerly awaiting, took place at the legendary SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. From unforgettable matches to jaw-dropping surprises, this year’s WrestleMania had it all. The highlight? Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop legend and WWE Hall of Famer, delivering a hilarious People’s Elbow to The Miz.

Snoop Delivers The Rock’s Finisher, The People’s Elbow to the Miz

Snoop Dogg and The Miz were hosting the event, entertaining the audience with their unique chemistry. But the unexpected happened when Snoop put The Miz in a surprise match with Shane McMahon, WWE’s daredevil. However, the match took an unfortunate turn when McMahon suffered a torn quad, rendering him unable to continue.

With McMahon out of action, Snoop Dogg seized the moment. He hit The Miz with a right hook, sending the former WWE Champion sprawling to the canvas. What came next had the crowd roaring with laughter. Snoop hilariously imitated The Rock’s famous finishing move, the People’s Elbow, before pinning The Miz for the win.

As we recap this unforgettable moment at WrestleMania 39, let’s not forget the sheer entertainment value of Snoop Dogg’s performance. His rendition of the People’s Elbow was hilariously stiff, which could be attributed to his age – the hip-hop icon is now 51. Regardless, it was a sight to behold.

The crowd went wild, cheering as Snoop Dogg executed the iconic move. It was a fitting tribute to The Rock, whose People’s Elbow has become synonymous with WWE history. Moreover, it reminded fans of Snoop’s connection to the wrestling world, as he’s part of the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Watch Snoop Dogg Hit The Miz With The People’s Elbow

Now, it’s time to relive the magic. Don’t miss out on this epic moment – watch the clip of Snoop Dogg delivering the People’s Elbow to The Miz at WrestleMania 39. It’s a moment that will go down in wrestling history, as one of the most entertaining and surprising celebrity events ever witnessed at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 39 delivered on all fronts. From the spectacular matches to the unexpected twists, this year’s event will be remembered for years to come and Snoop’s People’s Elbow will be part of that history.

