WWE WrestleMania 2023 will be live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California for a two-night event and the biggest PPV of the year.

WWE WrestleMania will be live from Hollywood on Saturday, April 1 and 2.

The annual event showcases the company’s biggest stars with the best matches and ties up some prominent storylines along the way.

In 2023, there is a loaded card scheduled for Wrestlemania 39, including a headliner between Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

When is WrestleMania 2023?

WrestleMania 2023 is kick into action from SoFi Stadium on April 1st for the start of a two-night event. There is a full slate of matches on both nights with some of the biggest stars in action, including Rhodes and Reigns, who will close out the second night on April 2nd.

Other notable matches include Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar vs Omos, and Austin Theory vs John Cena for the United States Championship.

A few matches from the were cancelled or failed to come to fruition for Wrestlemania 2023. Still, the WrestleMania 39 card came together rather quickly with some of the biggest wrestlers heading to Hollywood for the biggest night of the year.

WrestleMania Schedule | How to Watch WrestleMania 2023

2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

It seems like Cody Rhodes is about to fulfill his dream of becoming WWE Champion, as he headlines WrestleMania 39 against Reigns. The American Nightmare is poised to end The Tribal Chief’s historic reign.

Meanwhile, the SmackDown and RAW Women’s Championship have been set with women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley meeting champion Charlotte Flair in the ring.

Bianca Belair will look to defend her title against Asuka, who just won the February’s Elimination Chamber.

Check out some of the confirmed and predicted matches for the 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39 below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley Raw Women’s Championship : Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka

: Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka Single Match: Brock Lesnar vs Omos :

: Single Match: Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul :

: United States Championship : Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena

: Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena Tag Team Match : Becky Lynch, Lita, & Trish Stratus vs Damage CRTL

: Becky Lynch, Lita, & Trish Stratus vs Damage CRTL Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship : The Usos © vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

: The Usos © vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Single Match : Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt

