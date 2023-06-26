Track & Field

WATCH: Belgian Shot Putter Jolien Boumkwo Runs 100m Hurdles in European Track & Field Team Championships

Author image
David Evans
Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
boumkwo hurdles
boumkwo hurdles

The European Athletics Team Championships recently showcased a thrilling act of athletic versatility and sportsmanship. Not often do you witness a renowned Belgian shot put thrower, Jolien Boumkwo, trading her traditional sphere for hurdles. Yet, this is precisely the spectacle the audience at Chorzow, Poland were treated to. The Belgian powerhouse, best known for her prowess in shot put and hammer throw, ventured into an unfamiliar terrain of 100m hurdles.

Shot Putter and Hammer Thrower Runs 100m Hurdles to Help Her Country

This surprising athletic shift was inspired by the untimely withdrawal of two Belgian sprinters, Anne Zagre and Hannash Claes, due to injury. The sudden void could have led to Belgium’s disqualification, but Boumkwo’s timely intervention saved the day. By merely participating in the 100m hurdles, Jolien Boumkwo ensured Belgium secured two crucial points.

Boumkwo, a twelve-time national champion, embraced the challenge with a positive spirit. Against the backdrop of sprinting specialists, her run was a sight to behold. The 29-year-old approached each hurdle with caution, carefully stepping over rather than jumping. Even though her run time of 32.81 seconds placed her last, her determination and spirit won over the crowd and the digital world alike.

Engagingly, her quirky approach to hurdles – a stark contrast to her shot put routine – caught the attention of the spectators. As the champion said later, it was a unique experience that made her feel more watched than during her regular disciplines. The experience, she admitted, was approved by her coach.

“I immediately liked the idea, but first I got permission from the coach,” Boumko said. “He agreed on the condition that I would not run fast, without risking injury. We sometimes overcome barriers in training, so I know how to do it.”

Boumkwo Goes Viral for Her Energy

Her performance sparked an outpouring of positivity online. A video documenting her unexpected run quickly went viral, transforming Boumkwo into an overnight sensation. It was not about winning or losing but the sporting spirit she embodied. Her laughter throughout the race and the subsequent exchange of high-fives and hugs with her competitors at the finish line radiated an infectious joy.

The Championships witnessed an unforgettable spectacle, all thanks to Boumkwo’s spontaneous decision. This inspiring narrative reminds us of the essence of sportsmanship. True athleticism is not just about winning, but also about adaptability, teamwork, and, most importantly, enjoying the game.

Unfrotunately, Boumkwo’s run could not save Belgium from relegation, as they eventually finished 14th of 16, and will be demoted to the second division.

Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Arrow to top