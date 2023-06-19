NBA

Warriors Plan To Have Jordan Poole Around For 4 More Years

Anthony R. Cardenas
Mike Dunleavy Jr. was introduced as the new general manager of the Golden State Warriors on Monday morning. He takes over for the recently departed Bob Myer, and he had to answer questions about the immediate and long term future of the team that he now oversees, including ones about Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Green made headlines himself early on Monday when it was announced that he would be opting out of the $27.5 million owed to him for the upcoming season in order to become a free agent. It is somewhat of an expected move, but could mean one of many things for the future of the aging, lockdown defender.

Dunleavy Answers Questions About Draymond Green And More

There is the possibility of Green returning to the team for less money in order to help facilitate another championship run, but he could also find greener pastures by way of free agency or a sign-and-trade.

But that isn’t the only burning question that is facing Dunelavy Jr. this off-season. The team has had high hopes and aspirations for Jordan Poole since he was drafted four years ago, rewarding him with 4-year, $123 million extension which was signed just before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Also happening before that season was the practice session punch from Green that connected with Poole’s jaw and sent him crumbling to the floor. There was video released of the incident and Green spent some time away from the team, but it seemed to ultimately be swept under the rug as the team went about business as usual.

But the rift may have reared its ugly head at the worst time possible. After averaging 20+ points for the first time in his career during the regular season, Poole struggled tremendously during the Warriors playoff run. In the first round series against the Kings, he shot 25% from deep and 33% overall, but Golden State was able to mask his troubles with otherworldly performances from Steph Curry.

Warriors Plan To Keep Jordan Poole, Dunleavy Jr. Says

It got far more ugly in the next series against the Lakers. It looked like Jordan Poole may have shot his way out of his slump, putting up 21 points in Game 1 by hitting 6 of 11 3s. But he would score a total of 29 points over the next five games. He shot 30% from the field in that span, and an abysmal 6% from three-point range.

If the poor postseason performance was any indication of the future, then the Warriors might be in trouble. That contract extension doesn’t officially kick in until next season, and the team is already projected to have the highest payroll in the league by a wide margin. Could they be looking for a way to get off of Poole’s massive deal?

Dunleavy doesn’t seem to think so. When asked about Poole during the introductory presser, the new GM said that he plans to have Poole around for four more years, at least.

It could be seen as a vote of confidence for the shooting guard, who needs all of the praise that he can get. Or perhaps Dunleavy thinks that Poole will be around because they won’t be able to find anyone to take him off of their hands.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
