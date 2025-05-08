The Vegas Golden Knights welcome the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL quarter final playoffs and you can find our preview and the latest injury news below.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 2: Preview

The Edmonton Oilers will take a 1-0 series lead into their next meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights after a 4-2 win at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday 6th May.

This victory came through some resilient work by the Canadian-based franchise, as Kris Knoblauch’s men overturned a 2-0 deficit from the opening 10 minutes.

Mark Stone’s rapid brace for the Golden Knights gave the home side a 2-0 lead early on, before Corey Perry pulled one back for the Oilers towards the end of the opening period.

However, it was the third period where the Edmonton really turned the screw and scored three unanswered goals through Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Connor Brown.

The Oilers have now made it five consecutive playoff wins, after beating the Los Angeles Kings in the final four playoff matches in the previous round.

As for the Vegas Golden Knights, the defeat on Tuesday evening ended a run of three straight victories and defeat on home soil is a huge knock of confidence in the NHL playoffs.

The Vegas-based side will be looking to replicate their form from the 2023 season, winning the Stanley Cup for the first time and the Edmonton Oilers are looking to win the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers Game 2: Injury News

The Vegas Golden Knights will be hoping to see a return for Alex Pietrangelo and Pavel Dorofeyev, as the duo both missed out on the opening playoff match through injury.

Pietrangelo almost featured in the first match against the Oilers, but was not risked due to an illness and it is currently 50/50 on whether he can appear on Thursday 8th May.

As for Dorofeyev, his absence through injury has now lasted for two matches and is a bigger doubt that Pietrangelo – with Golden Knights coach, Bruce Cassidy, stating there is no update on his return date.

The Oilers do not have any fresh injury concerns but will be without star defenseman, Mattias Ekholm, who continues to miss the NHL season with an ‘undisclosed’ injury.

Game 1 Highlights