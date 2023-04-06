NFL

Tyreek Hill Says He Will Be Chiefs “Worst Enemy” In 2023

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz rrrr
rsz rrrr

There was plenty made about the Tyreek Hill trade last off-season, but it appears that some hard feelings might still reside on both sides.

The Kansas City Chiefs controversially dealt Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, who gave him the big payday and fresh start that he was looking for. There were questions about whether Hill would be the same explosive receiver with Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball, and concerns for the Chiefs offensive without him.

Tyreek Hill Promises To Be Chiefs’ Worst Enemy In 2023 Matchup

But both of those concerns were laid to rest during the 2022 season. Hill had his most productive season ever, posting career highs in both catches and yards, despite playing a handful of games with backup quarterbacks. The Chiefs obviously didn’t miss a beat either, as they rode their new regime of wide receivers and playmakers to another Super Bowl title.

The two teams are scheduled to play each other at some point during the upcoming 2023 season, and Tyreek Hill has apparently already circled that soon-t0-be-announced date on his calendar.

In an interview with Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City, Hill gave the Chiefs some bulletin board material to stew on for the next few months.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?” Hill told the shows hosts. “I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

Chris Jones Takes Offense To Hill’s Comments

That didn’t sit well with current Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Jones took to Twitter to respond to Hill’s boasts, saying that the only peace sign that the receiver will be showing will be on his way to the bus after the loss that the Dolphins take.

In a separate tweet chain, Hill responded to a statement made from Jones. In response to a tweet from Arrowhead Addict about Hill’s statement, Jones hoped that God blesses him.

Hill responded by saying that he is, in fact, blessed by God.

The NFL has not yet announced when they will release the schedule for the 2023 season, but it should be coming sometime within the next month or so, as it has never come later than May 12th. The Chiefs will be one of the premier opponents on the Dolphins’ schedule, and the game between the two could be one of the must-see contests of the season.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
will levis
NFL

LATEST Will Levis To Meet With Colts, Panthers, and Titans

Author image Owen Jones  •  11min
Boyle
NFL
New York Jets Sign Former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Tim Boyle
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h

The New York Jets have signed former Green Bay Packers quarterback…….Tim Boyle.   The #Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, source says. He reunites with…

rsz ftcnlarayaaatah
NFL
Tyreek Hill Says He Will Retire After 2025 NFL Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only been in Miami for a year, but he apparently isn’t planning on staying for all that long. Hill made an appearance on SportsRadio…

Amendola
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Hire Former NFL Wide Receiver Danny Amendola
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 4 2023
Jones 1
NFL
New England Patriots Reportedly Shopping Mac Jones
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 4 2023
rsz 230301103640 01 jalen carter uga football file
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter Banking On A Top-10 Selection
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 3 2023
bradyandwitherspoon 1
NFL
Are Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Dating? Latest Rumors Revealed
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 31 2023
Arrow to top