Tyreek Hill Says He Will Be Chiefs “Worst Enemy” In 2023

There was plenty made about the Tyreek Hill trade last off-season, but it appears that some hard feelings might still reside on both sides.

The Kansas City Chiefs controversially dealt Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, who gave him the big payday and fresh start that he was looking for. There were questions about whether Hill would be the same explosive receiver with Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball, and concerns for the Chiefs offensive without him.

Tyreek Hill Promises To Be Chiefs’ Worst Enemy In 2023 Matchup

But both of those concerns were laid to rest during the 2022 season. Hill had his most productive season ever, posting career highs in both catches and yards, despite playing a handful of games with backup quarterbacks. The Chiefs obviously didn’t miss a beat either, as they rode their new regime of wide receivers and playmakers to another Super Bowl title.

The two teams are scheduled to play each other at some point during the upcoming 2023 season, and Tyreek Hill has apparently already circled that soon-t0-be-announced date on his calendar.

In an interview with Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City, Hill gave the Chiefs some bulletin board material to stew on for the next few months.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?” Hill told the shows hosts. “I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

Chris Jones Takes Offense To Hill’s Comments

That didn’t sit well with current Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.

The only ✌🏾sign he throwing up is walking to the bus after the game — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) April 6, 2023

Jones took to Twitter to respond to Hill’s boasts, saying that the only peace sign that the receiver will be showing will be on his way to the bus after the loss that the Dolphins take.

In a separate tweet chain, Hill responded to a statement made from Jones. In response to a tweet from Arrowhead Addict about Hill’s statement, Jones hoped that God blesses him.

He has blessed me , but I’m crack block you . You to little https://t.co/8NRmmuY6NI — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 6, 2023

Hill responded by saying that he is, in fact, blessed by God.

The NFL has not yet announced when they will release the schedule for the 2023 season, but it should be coming sometime within the next month or so, as it has never come later than May 12th. The Chiefs will be one of the premier opponents on the Dolphins’ schedule, and the game between the two could be one of the must-see contests of the season.

