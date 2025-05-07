NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Injury Report (Game 2): Anthony Stolarz Doubt For Maple Leafs Ahead Of NHL Playoff

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the NHL playoff quarter finals and below is a preview, game 1 highlights and latest injury news from both teams.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs go into the second game of their NHL playoff with a 1-0 lead after winning the opening meeting at the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario on May 5th.

William Nylander put in a stunning performance in Toronto, scoring a brace in the opening 12 minutes and helping the Maple Leafs win 5-4 to kick off the series.

The Toronto-based franchise did take a slight blow during the opening playoff encounter, as starting goalie Anthony Stolarz was forced off in the second period with a head injury.

As for the Panthers, they left the match unscathed and will take some confidence into the next match as the game ended with only a one-goal difference between the two.

The Panthers are looking to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup after winning the trophy in 2024, while the Maple Leafs are hoping to win the illustrious trophy for the first time since 1967.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Injury News

As previously mentioned, the Maple Leafs suffered a blow to their roster in the opening match as goalie, Anthony Stolarz needed to exit the match through injury.

The 31-year-old was taken off in a stretcher and attended a hospital on Monday evening to find the seriousness of his injury, as he took a huge blow to the head – causing him to throw up on the sidelines.

Many expected the American to miss game 2 of this playoff series, however, Stolarz was seen at the Toronto training center on Tuesday and could feature on Wednesday.

Craig Berube, Maple Leafs head coach, spoke about his goalies current situation and it made for some positive news if you’re a Maple Leafs supporter.

“He’s doing well, He’s here, doing good. We’ll see. (if Stolarz can play Wednesday) We don’t know that yet.”

As for the Panthers, they have no injury concerns going into game two and will be raring to go in Ontario on May 7th.

WATCH: Maple Leafs vs Panthers (Game 1)

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
