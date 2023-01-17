American Football

Top 5 Most Passing Yards In NFL Playoff History

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
6ZJC2B5VQ5GRROHUJMPQ3PF5EI
6ZJC2B5VQ5GRROHUJMPQ3PF5EI
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Despite Tom Brady’s exit in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, he remains the league leader in all-time passing yards in the postseason.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 31-14 to Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football despite the 45-year-old throwing for 351 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Below we have listed the five players with the most passing yards in NFL playoff history ahead of the beginning of the divisional round which starts with Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Top 5 Most Passing Yards In NFL Playoff History

1. Tom Brady (2000-present) 13,400 yards

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the best quarterback of all-time and has won seven Super Bowls, been the Super Bowl MVP five times and led the Patriots to 17 divisional titles including 11 consecutive from 2009 to 2019 and 13 AFC championship games including eight consecutive from 2011 to 2018.

The 45-year-old has a passer rating of 89.8 with 13,400 yards, 88 touchdowns and 40 interceptions in 48 career playoff games for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady is expected to continue his NFL career and sign with a new team in free agency, with potential openings for the Las Vegas Raiders or San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback spot.

2. Peyton Manning (1998-2015) 7,339 yards

Peyton Manning is in second place with 7,339 yards and won two Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2016, one with the Indianapolis Colts and the other in his final season with the Denver Broncos.

Manning had a passer rating of 87.4 with 40 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 27 career playoff games, four Super Bowl appearances and became the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for more than one franchise.

3. Ben Roethlisberger (2004-2021) 5,972 yards

Ben Roethlisberger played 18 seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and won two Super Bowl rings in 2006 and 2009, becoming the youngest Super Bowl winning quarterback in NFL history at the age of 23.

When he retired he ranked 5th all-time in career passing yards (64,088) and 8th all-time in touchdowns (418) and had a passer rating of 86.7 with 5,972 yards, 36 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 23 career playoff games.

4. Aaron Rodgers (2005-present) 5,894 yards

Super Bowl champion in 2011, Aaron Rodgers is also widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time and is a four-time MVP, leading the league six times in touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In the playoffs, Rodgers is second in touchdown passes and sixth in all-time passer rating (100.1) with 5,894 yards, 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 22 career playoff appearances.

5. Brett Favre (1991-2010) 5,855 yards

Brett Favre had 321 consecutive starts from 1992 to 2010 including 297 regular season games, the most in league history and became the first quarterback to reach 70,000 yards, 10,000 passes, 6,000 completions, 500 touchdowns, 200 wins and victories over all 32 teams.

He led the Green Bay Packers to 11 playoff appearances, seven division titles, four NFC Championship games, two consecutive Super Bowl appearances with one ring in 1997, the franchise’s first in over 30 years.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
6ZJC2B5VQ5GRROHUJMPQ3PF5EI
American Football

LATEST Top 5 Most Passing Yards In NFL Playoff History

Author image Joe Lyons  •  40min
Lamar Jackson
American Football
Ravens Players Don’t Want To See Lamar Jackson Leave: ‘You can’t let a guy like him go’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h

Having just lost to the Bengals in a Wildcard Playoff match, the Baltimore players have made it very clear they don’t want to let their franchise QB leave during the…

Gage
American Football
Russel Gage Hospitalised Over Fears of Neck Injury After Sickening Blow to the Head
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  6h

Tampa Bay receiver Russel Gage was stretchered off the field during their wild card playoff defeat to Dallas Cowboys following an awkward blow to the head. The incident occurred with…

Australian Open 2023 Predictions
American Football
Australian Open 2023 Predictions: Who Are The Big Hitters in Melbourne?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 16 2023
skysports sam hubbard joe burrow 6025331
American Football
Bengals’ Joe Burrow salutes Sam Hubbard in dramatic win vs Ravens
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2023
1446073223.0
American Football
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2023
Ryan Jensen
American Football
Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen expected to play vs. Cowboys
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 16 2023
Arrow to top