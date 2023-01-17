Despite Tom Brady’s exit in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, he remains the league leader in all-time passing yards in the postseason.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 31-14 to Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football despite the 45-year-old throwing for 351 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Tom Brady's 23rd NFL season comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/gv5PmG7iCO — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023

Below we have listed the five players with the most passing yards in NFL playoff history ahead of the beginning of the divisional round which starts with Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Top 5 Most Passing Yards In NFL Playoff History

1. Tom Brady (2000-present) 13,400 yards

In their only previous playoff meeting with the Chiefs, the @Patriots grabbed an early lead and held off a late comeback effort. (2015 Divisional: Jan. 16, 2016) But that's old news. Will we see a different result today? #KCvsNE #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/BgdnXo6LHr — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) January 20, 2019

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the best quarterback of all-time and has won seven Super Bowls, been the Super Bowl MVP five times and led the Patriots to 17 divisional titles including 11 consecutive from 2009 to 2019 and 13 AFC championship games including eight consecutive from 2011 to 2018.

The 45-year-old has a passer rating of 89.8 with 13,400 yards, 88 touchdowns and 40 interceptions in 48 career playoff games for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady is expected to continue his NFL career and sign with a new team in free agency, with potential openings for the Las Vegas Raiders or San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback spot.

2. Peyton Manning (1998-2015) 7,339 yards

The @Colts needed a touchdown drive to get to the Super Bowl. Peyton Manning delivered. Rewatch the 2006 AFC Championship for FREE on https://t.co/TAuzHi7hnf: https://t.co/LqSIBuiGy2 pic.twitter.com/Jo2Ff4lV7t — NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2020

Peyton Manning is in second place with 7,339 yards and won two Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2016, one with the Indianapolis Colts and the other in his final season with the Denver Broncos.

Manning had a passer rating of 87.4 with 40 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 27 career playoff games, four Super Bowl appearances and became the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for more than one franchise.

3. Ben Roethlisberger (2004-2021) 5,972 yards

Ben Roethlisberger played 18 seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and won two Super Bowl rings in 2006 and 2009, becoming the youngest Super Bowl winning quarterback in NFL history at the age of 23.

When he retired he ranked 5th all-time in career passing yards (64,088) and 8th all-time in touchdowns (418) and had a passer rating of 86.7 with 5,972 yards, 36 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 23 career playoff games.

4. Aaron Rodgers (2005-present) 5,894 yards

On This Date: In 2011, @AaronRodgers12 (304 pass yds, 3 TD) took home the title and MVP award in Super Bowl XLV. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/cgeIKzcMGr — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2019

Super Bowl champion in 2011, Aaron Rodgers is also widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time and is a four-time MVP, leading the league six times in touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In the playoffs, Rodgers is second in touchdown passes and sixth in all-time passer rating (100.1) with 5,894 yards, 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 22 career playoff appearances.

5. Brett Favre (1991-2010) 5,855 yards

January 20, 2008. Brett Favre’s last play as a Packer was an Interception. January 8, 2023. Will Aaron Rodgers Interception be his last play as a Packer? Like if yes. Retweet if no. pic.twitter.com/a2Tf2wFwQs — Coby Valentine (@CobyValentine) January 9, 2023

Brett Favre had 321 consecutive starts from 1992 to 2010 including 297 regular season games, the most in league history and became the first quarterback to reach 70,000 yards, 10,000 passes, 6,000 completions, 500 touchdowns, 200 wins and victories over all 32 teams.

He led the Green Bay Packers to 11 playoff appearances, seven division titles, four NFC Championship games, two consecutive Super Bowl appearances with one ring in 1997, the franchise’s first in over 30 years.