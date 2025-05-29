The Oklahoma City Thunder have a massive advantage playing at home in the 2025 postseason

With a 124-94 win on Wednesday night, the Thunder beat the Timberwolves 4-1 in the Western Conference Finals. For the first time since 2012, Oklahoma City is in the NBA Finals.

In the 2025 postseason, the Thunder have been dominant at home. Bill Simmons of The Ringer posted on X and noted that OKC is +231 through nine home playoff games. Additionally, they have five victories of 30+ points or more, including a 30-point win on Wednesday. The Thunder await the winner of the Pacers vs. Knicks series, where Indiana has a 3-1 lead.

It’s been a historic season for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2024-25. Their 68-14 record was the best in the NBA during the regular season. On top of that, their +12.9 point differential set a new NBA record. The Thunder have continued that dominance at home in the postseason. Through nine games in he 2025 playoffs, OKC has outscored its opponents by 231 points.

Media members around the NBA questioned whether the Thunder’s inexperience in the playoffs would hold them back. The Thunder have answered that question and then some with their success in the 2025 playoffs. OKC had the youngest roster heading into the 2024-25 season. In the 2025 playoffs, the Thunder are 8-1 at home. Their only loss was to Denver, where they were up nine with three minutes left. It was by just two points,

This will be OKC’s first appearance in the NBA Finals since they lost to the Heat in 2012. That’s when Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden were still with the Thunder. In the 2025 playoffs, the Thunder have five victories of 30+ points or more. They also have two wins over 40+ and one over 50+ points. OKC is still awaiting the winner of the Pacers vs. Knicks series. Regardless of who they play, the Thunder will have a massive home-court advantage.