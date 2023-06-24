MLB

The Cincinnati Reds Have Won 12 Straight For First Time Since 1957

The Cincinnati Reds entered the 2023 MLB season with low expectations. Having qualified for the postseason just once since 2014, the team was slated to miss out again this year, as they were projected to be one of the worst teams in all of baseball.

Cincinnati Reds Enjoying Longest Win Streak In 66 Years

They got out to a 7-15 start over their first 22 games, and were already in last place and 8.5 games behind the Pirates for first. But slowly and steadily they have chipped away. Thanks to two five-game winning streaks in late April and late May, the Reds climbed back to respectability and were just a couple of games under .500.

They’ve revved things up recently, to the tune of achieving the franchise’s longest winning streak in 66 years.

Beginning with a win on June 10th against the Cardinals, the Reds have now won 12 straight games. It is thanks in large part to explosive offensive production, as the team has scored 4+ runs in 11 of the 12 games. The return of Joey Votto to the lineup after a 10-month rehab has given a boost, and rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz is making baseball headlines seemingly daily.

He did so in a big way on Friday. De La Cruz became the youngest player since 1972 to hit for the cycle, doing so at the ripe young age of 21. It is the seventh cycle in Reds history, and the first since Eric Davis did it in 1979.

De La Cruz’s Cycle Helps Propel The Reds

Friday’s game featured a sellout crowd with a reported attendance of 43,086, which is a vast improvement from the record-low 7,375 seats filled just two months ago.

It is the longest winning streak for the Reds since 1957 when they also won 12 in a row. They did the same in 1939.

The sports books have taken notice, and Cincinnati is no longer floating around with the Royals, Athletics, and Nationals of the world. Entering the season, the Reds held a designation of +22500 to win the World Series, making them one of the biggest possible underdogs.

The current win streak has sliced deep into that number. Cincinnati now sits in the middle of the pack, coming in at +3300 depending on the outlet. They’re still considered long shots to win it all, but their recent success at least gives them the possibility.

Arrow to top