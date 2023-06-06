MLB

Cincinnati Reds Call Up Top Prospect Elly De La Cruz

Owen Jones
The Cincinnati Reds are calling up their top prospect Elly De La Cruz before Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

 

De La Cruz will start at shortstop tonight and will likely be a fixture in the lineup for the time being. In Triple-A this season, De La Cruz has appeared in 38 games and his hitting .298 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. De La Cruz also sports an over 1.000 OPS and 11 stolen bases.

He joins a Reds team that is currently sitting third in the NL Central with a record of 27-33. The Reds are only 5.5 games back of the Pittsburgh Pirates in an underwhelming division. De La Cruz joins a fairly young Cincinatt Reds team in the midst of a rebuilding effort.

The Cincinnati Reds are +2200 to win the NL Central according to Ohio sportsbooks.

Offensively, De La Cruz has consistently displayed a disciplined approach at the plate, exhibiting a keen eye for pitches and a willingness to work deep into counts. He has shown a knack for making contact and spraying hits to all fields, utilizing his speed to leg out infield hits and turn routine singles into doubles. With his well-rounded offensive and defensive abilities, De La Cruz has the potential to make an impact in multiple facets of the game.

His call-up to the MLB signifies the recognition of his hard work, dedication, and exceptional performance in the Minor Leagues. The opportunity to compete against the best players in the world will undoubtedly provide a valuable learning experience and a chance for De La Cruz to further develop his skills. While the transition to the Major Leagues can be challenging, his skill set and natural talent provide a strong foundation for success.

The Cincinnati Reds have a rich history of producing talented players, and the addition of Elly De La Cruz to their roster adds to the team’s promising future. As he embraces the challenges and opportunities that come with playing at the highest level, De La Cruz has the potential to make a lasting impact, not only for the Reds but also in the MLB.

