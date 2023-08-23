The Beef Between Lonzo Ball and Stephen A. Smith Continues

Lonzo Ball made headlines earlier this week when he appeared on Trae Young’s podcast. He talked about his unfortunate injury history and confirmed that he’d be missing the entirety of the upcoming NBA season. The morning sports shows ran with the story, and Ball became a hot topic of conversation on ESPN’s First Take over multiple days.

Lonzo Ball, Stephen A. Smith Continue Their Beef

“You really going to sit poolside on the bench and think because you getting up and sitting down… that makes you healthy? … Bro, you ain’t healthy.” Stephen A. Smith claps back at Lonzo Ball and Twitter trolls on First Take 🗣pic.twitter.com/VYdc9Aui6i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

Famous for his boisterous and hot takes, Stephen A. Smith had some news to report on the Ball situation on Tuesday. The analyst claimed that his sources told him that Ball’s injury was so severe that he had trouble getting up and down from a sitting position. Just a few hours later, Lonzo himself took to social media, posting a video of him using the strength of just one leg to rise and sit from a pool side chair multiple time, all the while calling out Smith for his “sources”.

Smith responded with his own social media post, taking to Twitter/X to tell Lonzo Ball that he’d take him up on his offer to “come to the source directly”, and invited him on to his podcast to discuss the issues.

Ball Will Miss All Of 2023-24

@stephenasmith come to the actual source next time. I’m not hard to reach pic.twitter.com/88xyoB7LTf — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 22, 2023

But it felt like a completely different tone on Wednesday’s edition of First Take. Smith was prompted to talk about his interactions with Ball, and he said the following:

You really gon’ sit pool side on a bench and think because you getting up and sitting down and getting up and sitting down that makes you healthy? Does that have anything to do with running up and down the damn court for 30, 35 minutes a night? Come on, bro. Come on, now.

Smith goes on to talk about his own surgically repaired knees, and that he has a fine time walking around and standing up, too. But also says that if he went out and played basketball, he’d have to ice his knee and “wouldn’t feel like playing for another month.”

It is unclear just how severe the injury is for Lonzo Ball. While we know that he will be missing 2023-24, there have been rumors floating that his career could even be in jeopardy.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like