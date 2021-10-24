Roma will look to bounce back from their humiliating midweek defeat with a win over Napoli in Serie A this weekend.

Watch and bet on Roma vs Napoli live on Sunday, October 24th, 17:00 pm (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Roma were beaten 6-1 in the Conference League and Jose Mourinho will demand a strong reaction from his players this week. Meanwhile, Napoli are in exceptional form and they are at the top of the table with a 100% win record.

Roma vs Napoli team news

Leonardo Spinazzola and Chris Smalling are injured for Roma. Kostas Manolas, Adam Ounas, Kevin Macuit will miss out for Napoli.

Roma possible starting lineup: Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Veretout, Cristante; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham

Napoli possible starting lineup: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Anguissa, Ruiz; Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne

Roma vs Napoli form guide

Roma have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Napoli have won five of their last six and they have picked up eight wins in eight league games.

That said, Roma have done well at home. They have won their last 6 home matches in Serie A.

Roma vs Napoli betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Roma vs Napoli from bet365:

Match-winner:

Roma – 19/10

Draw – 5/2

Napoli – 11/8

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 7/11

Under – 6/4

Roma vs Napoli prediction

Napoli are the better team here and they have the momentum with them. Roma will be lacking in confidence after their recent run of results.

Jose Mourinho’s men are formidable at home but they will have to improve a lot to get something out of this game. Napoli have the quality and experience to grind out a result here.

Prediction: Napoli to win.

Get Napoli to win at 11/8 with bet365

How to watch Roma vs Napoli Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Roma vs Napoli live online from 17:00 pm BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365