Roma will look to bounce back from their humiliating midweek defeat with a win over Napoli in Serie A this weekend.
Watch and bet on Roma vs Napoli live on Sunday, October 24th, 17:00 pm (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.
Roma were beaten 6-1 in the Conference League and Jose Mourinho will demand a strong reaction from his players this week. Meanwhile, Napoli are in exceptional form and they are at the top of the table with a 100% win record.
Roma vs Napoli team news
Leonardo Spinazzola and Chris Smalling are injured for Roma. Kostas Manolas, Adam Ounas, Kevin Macuit will miss out for Napoli.
Roma possible starting lineup: Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Veretout, Cristante; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham
Napoli possible starting lineup: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Anguissa, Ruiz; Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne
Roma vs Napoli form guide
Roma vs Napoli betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Roma vs Napoli from bet365:
Match-winner:
- Roma – 19/10
- Draw – 5/2
- Napoli – 11/8
Total goals:
- Over 2.5 – 7/11
- Under – 6/4
Roma vs Napoli prediction
Prediction: Napoli to win.
Get Napoli to win at 11/8 with bet365
How to watch Roma vs Napoli Live Stream
- Go to Bet365.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of £5 or more
- Watch Roma vs Napoli live online from 17:00 pm BST on Sunday.
How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the bet365 website
- Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
- Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
- Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled