The Baltimore Ravens are 2-0 and are 7.5 point favorites for their upcoming game against the Colts, so you’d never know that they were dealing with serious injury issues up and down their roster.

Ravens Injuries Running Rampant, Still Favored Over Colts

It started with Mark Andrews. While he is no longer on the injury report for Week3, his ailment towards the end of the preseason set an unfortunate precedent for the team in the coming weeks. Andrews returned in Week 2 and caught 5 passes and scored a touchdown, but a solid portion of the rest of the roster is dealing with injury issues of their own.

On Friday afternoon, the Ravens released their official injury report, and it is extensive. Seven players are already listed as “OUT” for this coming Sunday’s game, including some of the biggest names on the offensive side of the ball.

JK Dobbins is of course out with his season ending injury, but the new incumbent is dealing with an issue now. Justice Hill will be out for Week 3, leaving Gus Edwards as the feature back. Baltimore will likely have to call someone up from the practice squad to fill a spot.

Colts Will Be Without Their Starting QB

Also missing from the offensive side will be Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn’t quite lived up to the hype in his first year with the team. Two starting linemen will be missing as well, as Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum have both been ruled out.

On the defensive side, they’ll be without two of their starting defensive backs, as Marcus Williams and Marlon Humphrey are out with pectoral and foot injuries. They’ll also be without linebacker Odafe Oweh.

So how is it that the Ravens are still such heavy favorites for the game? First of all, they have far more talent on their roster than the Indianapolis Colts do on theirs, and Indy is going to be short-handed themselves. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss the game as he recovers from concussion symptoms, and the same goes for center Ryan Kelly.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like