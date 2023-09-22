NFL

Ravens Injury Report: Beckham Jr. And Many Others Missing For Sunday

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
odell beckham jr ravensjuly2023 z31dshyhysrj1ljxe6p8npe7b
odell beckham jr ravensjuly2023 z31dshyhysrj1ljxe6p8npe7b

The Baltimore Ravens are 2-0 and are 7.5 point favorites for their upcoming game against the Colts, so you’d never know that they were dealing with serious injury issues up and down their roster.

Ravens Injuries Running Rampant, Still Favored Over Colts

It started with Mark Andrews. While he is no longer on the injury report for Week3, his ailment towards the end of the preseason set an unfortunate precedent for the team in the coming weeks. Andrews returned in Week 2 and caught 5 passes and scored a touchdown, but a solid portion of the rest of the roster is dealing with injury issues of their own.

On Friday afternoon, the Ravens released their official injury report, and it is extensive. Seven players are already listed as “OUT” for this coming Sunday’s game, including some of the biggest names on the offensive side of the ball.

JK Dobbins is of course out with his season ending injury, but the new incumbent is dealing with an issue now. Justice Hill will be out for Week 3, leaving Gus Edwards as the feature back. Baltimore will likely have to call someone up from the practice squad to fill a spot.

Colts Will Be Without Their Starting QB

Also missing from the offensive side will be Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn’t quite lived up to the hype in his first year with the team. Two starting linemen will be missing as well, as Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum have both been ruled out.

On the defensive side, they’ll be without two of their starting defensive backs, as Marcus Williams and Marlon Humphrey are out with pectoral and foot injuries. They’ll also be without linebacker Odafe Oweh.

So how is it that the Ravens are still such heavy favorites for the game? First of all, they have far more talent on their roster than the Indianapolis Colts do on theirs, and Indy is going to be short-handed themselves. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss the game as he recovers from concussion symptoms, and the same goes for center Ryan Kelly.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
1687790424.0
NFL

LATEST Dolphins Injury News: If Jaylen Waddle Is Out, Who Steps Up For Miami?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
cowboyscardinals 1
NFL
Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Louis Fargher  •  6h

Week three of the 2023 NFL season is almost upon us and ahead of the Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys, we have put together a guide to the odds and…

230212190342 05 super bowl 2023
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  6h

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the struggling Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as…

Bryce Young Panthers pic
NFL
Panthers Injury Report: Rookie QB Bryce Young expected to miss 1-2 weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
USATSI 21445167 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  7h
brownstitans 1
NFL
Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Louis Fargher  •  8h
i
NFL
49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Ties Jerry Rice In This Impressive Statistic
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
Arrow to top