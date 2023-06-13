Betting

Rapper Drake Cashed In More Than $2 Million On Nuggets Championship

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Drake
Drake

Candian rapper Drake is one of hip-hops biggest sports fans. He is regularly seen sitting courtside and mingling with players, and he has known friendships with some of the biggest athletes in the world.

Drake Wins Big By Betting On Denver Nuggets

He is also known to wager some serious money on the teams that he likes by way of sports gambling. Drake often posts screenshots of his wagers, which regularly come in somewhere in the $1 million range.

He has been active over the last few months. For the Super Bowl that was played in February, he went heavy on the Chiefs. He had Kansas City money line as his big winner, but also won a handful of prop bets as well. In March, he tried his hand at March Madness, first losing big in the Final Four by betting on Miami and FAU, but getting some of it back by taking UConn in the Championship Game. In April, it was UFC 287.

Drake made a couple of wagers on the eve of the NBA Finals, as well. In the early hours of June 1st, he placed two bets. The first was Nuggets money line for the series, picking simply that Denver would win it all. They were heavily favored and didn’t provide very favorable odds, but they certainly looked like they had the upper hand.

Denver Is The Favorite Again Next Season

The rapper placed $1 million on the money line, and wound up pocketing $230,000 when all was said and done.

The second bet was more impressive. Drake took an “exact series” prop, betting that the Nuggets would not only win, but do so in four games. He put down $250,000 on it, and wound up with a $600,000 profit.

Including both tickets and wagers, Drake bet a total of $1,250,000 on the Nuggets in the NBA Finals. He wound up taking home $2,080,000 for a profit of $830,000. Not bad for 12 days.

When taking a look at the early odds for next season, the sports books like Denver to repeat. They are currently the favorites to win in 2024, coming in with a designation of +450. They were already talking about running it back and future championships after their win on Monday night.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz b244d477 72a3 4155 9570 390cc4daee43 1200x675 1
Betting

LATEST NBA Draft: Teams Like Brandon Miller Ranked Over Scoot Henderson For 2nd Pick

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz portland trail blazers v utah jazz
Betting
Damian Lillard Next Team Odds: Heat, Knicks Are The Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 8 2023

Damian Lillard has long preached loyalty to his team. He played his career in an era of massive player movement, and stars joining forces in order to create big threes…

rsz dalvin cook 092522 getty ftr
Betting
Dalvin Cook Next Team Odds: Dolphins Are Heavy Favorites To Land RB
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 8 2023

The writing has been on the wall for Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings for some time, and the team is now planning on releasing the Pro Bowl running back,…

rsz usatsi 17805741 168395540 lowres
Betting
LeBron James Next Team Odds: Dallas Mavericks Are The New Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 6 2023
dm 230604 HEAT NUGGETS NBA FINALS GAME 2 SPORTSCENTER HIGHLIGHT
Betting
Miami Heat Win Game 2, Close Betting Gap In NBA Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023
rsz joe mazzulla 052323
Betting
NBA Odds: 33% Chance Joe Mazzulla Will Be Out As Celtics Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 31 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn3
Betting
NBA Finals Odds: Denver Nuggets Have 77% Chance Of Winning Title
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2023
Arrow to top