Candian rapper Drake is one of hip-hops biggest sports fans. He is regularly seen sitting courtside and mingling with players, and he has known friendships with some of the biggest athletes in the world.

Drake Wins Big By Betting On Denver Nuggets

Drake has cashed in over $2,000,000+ in winnings on the Denver Nuggets NBA title 😮‍💨 ➡️ Nuggets to win the Finals ✅ ➡️ Nuggets to win the series 4-1 ✅ Drake curse, no more? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DoRSPmGr2M — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 13, 2023

He is also known to wager some serious money on the teams that he likes by way of sports gambling. Drake often posts screenshots of his wagers, which regularly come in somewhere in the $1 million range.

He has been active over the last few months. For the Super Bowl that was played in February, he went heavy on the Chiefs. He had Kansas City money line as his big winner, but also won a handful of prop bets as well. In March, he tried his hand at March Madness, first losing big in the Final Four by betting on Miami and FAU, but getting some of it back by taking UConn in the Championship Game. In April, it was UFC 287.

Drake made a couple of wagers on the eve of the NBA Finals, as well. In the early hours of June 1st, he placed two bets. The first was Nuggets money line for the series, picking simply that Denver would win it all. They were heavily favored and didn’t provide very favorable odds, but they certainly looked like they had the upper hand.

Denver Is The Favorite Again Next Season

.@MadDogUnleashed‘s top five NBA title contenders for 2024: 1. Warriors

2. Nuggets

3. Bucks

4. Kings

5. Thunder pic.twitter.com/fI5aX0Ko6N — First Take (@FirstTake) June 13, 2023

The rapper placed $1 million on the money line, and wound up pocketing $230,000 when all was said and done.

The second bet was more impressive. Drake took an “exact series” prop, betting that the Nuggets would not only win, but do so in four games. He put down $250,000 on it, and wound up with a $600,000 profit.

Including both tickets and wagers, Drake bet a total of $1,250,000 on the Nuggets in the NBA Finals. He wound up taking home $2,080,000 for a profit of $830,000. Not bad for 12 days.

When taking a look at the early odds for next season, the sports books like Denver to repeat. They are currently the favorites to win in 2024, coming in with a designation of +450. They were already talking about running it back and future championships after their win on Monday night.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like