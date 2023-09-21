NFL

Raiders Injury Report: Jakobi Meyers is trending towards being available for Las Vegas in Week 3

Zach Wolpin
In 2019, WR Jakobi Meyers went undrafted out of North Carolina State. He played four seasons for the New England Patriots before joining the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract and is a solid WR2 for the Raiders alongside Davante Adams. 

To open the season, the Raiders were on the road vs. the Denver Broncos. Meyers led the team with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. However, he took a big hit at the end of the game and was diagnosed with a concussion. That caused him to miss Week 2 vs. the Bills, but Meyers was back at practice yesterday. If he has no setbacks, it’s trending in the direction that he’ll play in Week 3 vs. the Steelers.

Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams returned to practice on Wednesday


Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore said that Jakobi Meyers took a step in the right direction to be cleared for Week 3. The 26-year-old was unable to clear concussion protocol for Weel 2. Luckily, he had more than an entire week to give his body the time it needed to be ready to go. Being in concussion protocol is not something that the NFL takes lightly anymore.

While he still has some hurdles to clear, the chances of him playing on SNF vs. the Steelers are better than they were at the start of this week. The Raiders have their home opener this Sunday after being on the road for the first two games of the season. They would love to have Meyers on the field to compliment Davante Adams.


For Las Vegas in Week 3, only Chris Smith II and Tyree Wilson missed practice on Wednesday. Both were out with an illness. The Raiders will be facing a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has All-Pro DE T.J. Watt.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
