Buffalo Bills vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have the opportunity to avenge a poor opening performance in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season vs the Las Vegas Raiders. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Bills vs Raiders Picks 

  • Las Vegas Raiders +9.5 (-110)
  • Davante Adams over 74.5 receiving yards (-110)
Bills vs Raiders Pick 1: Las Vegas Raiders +9.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

It was a cagey start to the season for the Buffalo Bills in New York as they failed to capitalise on Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers exiting the game in the opening stages with injury and fell to defeat at MetLife Stadium.

Josh Allen threw three picks, each to the same Jets player – linebacker Jamien Sherwood and the Bills didn’t look like an organised unit. Even with homefield advantage, the Raiders spread at +9.5 appears a more attractive option.

Vegas won on the road against the Denver Broncos and they’ll come into this matchup with plenty of confidence and swagger. The line looks too big and one we’ll happily take at the price.

Bills vs Raiders Pick 2: Davante Adams over 74.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Raiders wideout Davante Adams is widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the NFL and he’ll be targeted even more in Week 2 than opening day, as Jakobi Meyers went down with a concussion and is likely to miss this matchup.

Adams caught six of nine targeted passes for 66 yards against Denver but he’s capable of much better and we can expect those numbers to increase with bigger production. Meyers had the hot hand last week, but the baton will be passed on in Buffalo.

He averaged 89.2 receiving yards per game in 2022 and 74.5 looks a tasty line to take ahead of this week’s matchup at Highmark Stadium.

Bills vs Raiders Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Buffalo Bills: -450 | Las Vegas Raiders: +350
  • Point Spread: Bills (-9.5) -110 | Raiders (+9.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
