PSG are ready to go all out in their quest to tie down Kylian Mbappe to a long-term deal.

While Kylian Mbappe might already be dreaming of a move to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain are not giving up just yet.

The Ligue 1 leaders have been trying everything imaginable to hold on to their prized asset who’s set to enter free agency this June. And while discussions have not proven fruitful, Nasser Al-Khelaifi isn’t one to throw the towel.

He is the man of the moment in the football world. Since Tuesday evening, all the media and fans have been talking only about him. It must be said that his goal to give victory to the Parisians against Real Madrid amazed everyone, while his future also fascinates the crowds. Following this match, new information begins to come out bit by bit.

We know it, there have always been discussions between PSG and the Mbappé clan for an extension. The Spanish media explained this morning that the Qatari owners will pull out all the stops, and that relatives of the Emir of Qatar were directly involved in this case. And now in England, The Independent is also going there with its information.

The British publication reveals that PSG are willing to offer Mbappe to become the highest paid player in the world with emoluments of around 1 million euros per week!

With a salary slightly exceeding 50 million euros annually, much more than what is paid to Neymar or Lionel Messi currently for example (36 and 41 million euros respectively). The heavy artillery is therefore out to try to convince the World Cup winner to stay.

It is also more than double what Real Madrid would be willing to offer him, since various Iberian media outlets have been talking for weeks about a salary between 20 and 25 million euros per season.

But would that be enough to convince Mbappe?

We should find out very soon. But one thing is certain, PSG really don’t want to lose their star striker.