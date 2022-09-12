Countries
Home News patriots quarterback mac jones injures back in dolphins defeat

Patriots QB Mac Jones Suffers Back Injury In Dolphins Defeat

Updated

28 mins ago

on

Mac Jones

The New England Patriots week one 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins was dealt a further blow with the news that their star quarterback, Mac Jones, also suffered a back injury during the game and could miss their next fixture at Pittsburgh.

Patriots Worry With Mac Jones Back Injury

The New England Patriots, who have the most Super Bowl appearances, lost their fifth game in their last six on the road to the Dolphins at the weekend and to add to their woes, quarterback Mac Jones also injured his back during Sunday’s 20-7 season curtain raiser.

Jones was not made available to the media after the game.

Mac Jones
Mac Jones Suffers Back Injury

It was reported that Jones was witnessed by reporters going into the Hard Rock Stadium’s X-ray room after the game and the Patriots QB was also not made available to the media post match.

Further reports suggested the stadium X-rays came back negative, but Jones will still undergo further test on suspected the back injury when the Patriots return to their base.

Jones, who is in his second season with New England, went 21-of-30 for 215 yards, also completed a touchdown pass and an interception. While Jones was also sacked twice and lost a fumble during the match.

Super Bowl Betting

You can back the Miami Dolphins @ 30/1 with Bovada to win Super Bowl 57
You can back the New England Patriots @ 70/1 with Bovada to win Super Bowl 57

DID YOU KNOW? New England lose their season opener against Dolphins for a second straight year and have also lost 5 of their last 6 against Miami on the road

Watch: Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference

 

Next Fixture For New England Patriots

Next up for the New England Patriots is a trip to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Sept 18 at the Acrisure Stadium.

Watch: NBC Reaction To New England vs Dolphins

