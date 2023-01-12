American Football

Niners QB Brock Purdy Headlines Player Of The Month Awards

Olly Taliku
The final player of the month awards for the regular season were announced this morning, as San Fransisco took home multiple awards thanks to a ten game win streak to close the season.

The 49ers have been in some seriously good form lately and so it was no surprise when they scooped up two player of the month awards for weeks 13-18 through December and January, as Brock Purdy and Christian McCafferty headlined the honours list.

Purdy has been simply exceptional for the Niners since he stepped into his role this season. The rookie took over from Jimmy Garoppolo as QB in week 13 against the Dolphins and he hasn’t looked back since, winning every game to go 5-0 through the end of the season.

The throwing on display from Purdy this season has been a joy to watch and the 22-year old managed 1,308 yards with 13 touchdown passes and just three interceptions in his six games this season and with the playoffs calling, he will certainly play a pivotal role in the Niners bid for the Vince Lombardi.

Another player who has been key to the 49ers winning run to end the season is the NFC defensive player of the month Christian McCaffrey.

If you take a look at his last six games it is clear to see why McCaffery was named as player of the month, as he managed 767 scrimmage yards (505 rushing, 262 receiving) alongside seven touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

McCaffery has found his way into the end zone in his last six games and will be hoping to continue his scoring streak this weekend when the 49ers take on the Seahawks in their Wildcard Playoff match.

Full Player Of The Month Awards List

  • Christian McCaffrey- NFC Offensive Player of the Month
  • Brock Purdy – Offensive Rookie of the Month
  • Jerick McKinnon – AFC Offensive Player of the Month
  • Roquan Smith – AFC Defensive Player of the Month
  • Haason Reddick – NFC Defensive Player of the Month
  • Younghoe Koo – NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
  • Cameron Dicker – AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
  • Aidan Hutchinson – Defensive Rookie of the Month

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
