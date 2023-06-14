Nikola Jokić Gets His Face On A New Billboard In New York City

Nikola Jokić spent the last two months proving to the rest of the NBA that he was the best basketball player in the world. Many feel as though he was snubbed when he lost out on the MVP award in 2023, which would have given him three in a row, but he cemented his place in the game with the run that he led his team on.

Nikola Jokić Appears On Billboards And Buildings

New Nike billboard in NYC for Nikola Jokic 🔥 (Via @TickPick ) pic.twitter.com/fcuc9WM9Vy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2023

The Denver Nuggets were crowned NBA Champions for the first time in franchise history earlier this week. They spent the regular season as the best team in the Western Conference, and faced very little resistance from any of the opponents that they played during their playoff run.

An impressive sweep of the Lakers in the WCF followed by a 4-1 drubbing of the Heat for the championship was how the Nuggets ended their season, and their dominance was thanks in large part to Jokic.

The big man was a few assists shy from averaging a triple-double for the entirety of the playoffs, a feat typically unheard of for a player of his size. He was extra dominant in the Finals series, averaging 30 points and 14 rebounds per over the 5 game stretch. Jokic was the winner of the Finals MVP award.

Likeness Both In New York And In Belgrade

The Belgrade Tower, the tallest building in Serbia, lit up to celebrate Nikola Jokic winning his first NBA championship 🇷🇸 (via belgradewaterfront/IG)pic.twitter.com/8itCO260Xv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2023

He hasn’t been the most marketable star, and he often seems disinterested in being the center of any attention. But his smiling face is currently plastered on a billboard in the middle of Manhattan in New York City.

It is an ad for Nike, and features a photograph of a smiling Jokic that was taken during Monday’s half-court trophy presentation. Jokic’s brand logo is featured at the top (A jester’s hat made into his initials) and the text on the ad reads “No Joke”, with the J featured in a different font.

It is the second time in as many days that Nikola Jokić has been featured prominently on the sides of big buildings. On Tuesday, the Belgrade Tower, the tallest building in Serbia, was lit up to celebrate their country’s hero.

