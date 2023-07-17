NFL

Madden 24 Release Date: When is Madden 24 Coming Out?

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are just a couple of short weeks from teams around the NFL beginning their training camp programs, and the smell of football is in the air. The season won’t officially begin until September 7th with a Thursday night matchup between the Chiefs and Lions, but fans of the Madden video game franchise will get an early start on the fun, as they typically do.

Madden 24 Will Be Released On August 18th

This year’s version of the game, Madden 24, will feature Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the cover athlete, and it is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 18th.

There are improvements to the game play, according to the EA Sports website. There will be Sapien Technology added to the graphics, which are said to transform the way that the players look and move, giving the game an even more realistic feel. When displaying the new improvement, the Madden team was sure to use the Patrick Mahomes horizontal throw as an example.

FieldSENSE is said to make the gameplay smoother with improvements this year, and there are AI enhancements as well. Cross-play will be featured in this year’s game as well, allowing gamers to play with friends across different platforms (PS5, XBox).

While the release date is still a month away, the development team is doing its annual release of the player rankings for Madden 24. There is already a schedule laid out, as there will be ratings for different positions dropped on different days throughout this week. The quarterbacks are the crown jewel and will have to wait until Friday, but we will see edge rusher, running back, and cornerback ratings released before then.

We got our first glimpse on Monday as the wide receiver and safety ratings came out. Justin Jefferson was the big news story surrounding the drop, given that he is the top ranked WR in the game and joins the famed 99 Club for the first time.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
