Patrick Kane has given an insight into his future in the NHL and has hinted towards an exit from the Detroit Red Wings for the 2026 season.

Patrick Kane Hints Towards Detroit Red Wings Exit

In the build-up to the 2023/24 season, the Detroit Red Wings made an interesting addition to their roster as they signed NHL veteran, Patrick Kane – which came after a major hip injury.

Despite skepticism around the signing, Kane has shown that it was a smart decision from Detroit, scoring 91-points in his first season which was the best from a player since 2017.

As of May 12th 2025, the now 36-year-old has contributed with 106 points and scored 41 goals in the 122 appearances he has made across two seasons.

However, Kane’s age means his time in the NHL is coming to an end and on July 1st he will become a free agent – meaning his future at this moment in time is unclear.

The Detroit Red Wings may be keen on extending his deal by another year and Kane has shut down any rumors over retirement, while also suggesting that a move away from Detroit could be on the cards.

He said (Via Red Wings): “I still love the game. It’s my life. It’s what I want to do, what I think about every day. Whether it’s how I take care of my body, how I take care of myself, what I want to do this summer, how I want to train and what I want to look like on the ice next year.

“The game-to-game preparation, I love all that stuff and I’m not thinking about stopping anytime soon.

“I’ll definitely take some time to think, but overall, I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I think it’s been a great place for me to continue my career and play.

“There’s a lot of great things about the organization that have helped me not only with my injury but find a good role within the team and play. I think there’s definitely some mutual interest in coming back and continuing on here, so we’ll see what happens.”

There are a list of potential suitors that may be interested in offering Kane a new deal as retirement is off the cards and the 36-year-old may look to a team with a higher chance of winning his fourth Stanley Cup.