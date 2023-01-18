New York Jets To Interview Ex-Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett For OC

The New York Jets’ expansive search for a new offensive coordinator will now reportedly include former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.



Hackett was fired 15 games into his tenure at the helm of the Broncos. It was a rough season. It included one of the worst offenses in the NFL, multiple decision-making miscues and a 4-11 record. Despite his failures in Denver, Hackett does have experience in a coordinator role. He spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, four with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and two with the Buffalo Bills.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh worked with Hackett when both were on the Jaguars’ coaching staff in 2016. Saleh was the team’s linebackers coach while Hackett was the quarterbacks coach. Hackett was then promoted to offensive coordinator after Gus Bradley was fired. Interseting enough, Hackett’s father, Paul Hackett, was also the Jets offensive coordinator under head coach Herm Edwards from 2001-2004.

The Jets have reached out to a lot of offensive coaches for their open coordinator role after the team parted ways with Mike LaFleur. New York has already talked to at least five other candidates. These include: former Indianapolis Colts OC Marcus Brady, Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Without a clear plan at quarterback, the Jets’ wide canvas of prospective coordinators makes sense. New York can go in a number of different directions at quarterback. They could continue to try and develop Zach Wilson or draft a rookie. They could also go out and acquire a veteran passer in free agency or via trade. The Jets have a number of young skill position players as well that make an offensive role enticing between wide-outs Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore as well as running back Breece Hall.

While Hackett might not be an inspiring choice given his recent history in Denver, he has experience working with a multitude of quarterbacks and offenses during his time in the league. Blake Bortles in Jacksonville had one of his best seasons under Hackett. Aaron Rodgers, however, put together back-to-back MVP seasons with Hackett running the offense in Green Bay in 2020 and 2021. Rodgers is totally different than those two quarterbacks, but there is past success here.

The Jets offense was the side of the ball that was lacking. Maybe by hiring Hackett, whoever the QB is, should thrive under his recent success as an OC.