NBA: Steph Curry Works Out With Scoot Henderson At Stanford

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held a week from tonight, and it is still widely unknown who the second player selected will be. But we are down to a couple of options, as it appears that it will be either Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson who will be taken second overall.

Scoot Henderson Gets Shots Up With Steph Curry

Miller came on strong during the last NCAA basketball season, and cemented his name as one of the top prospects in the class of 2023. His Alabama team sat as the top team in the country for a solid portion of the regular season, and they entered the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed.

He played in 37 games, averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per, and shot 38% from 3 on more than 7 attempts per contest.

Scoot Henderson went a different route. He bypassed college (and his senior year of high school) altogether in order to begin playing professionally. He joined the Ignite of the NBA G League, and was able to showcase his skills against more formidable opponents.

Henderson is ultra-athletic and has a body that is more than ready for NBA action, but the numbers suggest that he struggles with his outside shooting. Luckily for him, he was able to hit the gym with Steph Curry on Thursday morning.

Henderson Could Be Second Overall Pick

In a video posted Swish Cultures on Twitter, Henderson appears to be getting shots up at the practice facility at Stanford University. He was joined by a current NBA superstar who plays his games just up the road in San Francisco.

Seen with Henderson in the video is Steph Curry, who is shown rebounding for Henderson while getting some shots up himself. There is no audio on the clip and it doesn’t show much in the way of Curry shooting. But we’ve seen what the greatest shooter of all time can do, and the workout was of course more for the benefit of Henderson.

Scoot Henderson attempted less than three 3-point attempts per game, so high volume from beyond the arc is not exactly his strong suit. He shot just over 27% from deep in his one G League season, a number he’ll need to improve if he wants opponents to respect his jump shot at the next level.

Who better to learn from than Steph Curry?

NBA Betting Guides You May Like