NBA

NBA News: Chris Paul & DeMar DeRozen Will Pass Larry Bird In Points This Week

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz cstbrightspotcdn1
rsz cstbrightspotcdn1

At the start of the 2023-24 season, NBA legend Larry Bird was in 36th place on the league’s all-time scoring list. On Sunday, his 21,791 points were surpassed by Steph Curry, and he will likely fall two more spots just a week into the current campaign.

Larry Bird’s Name Moves Down NBA All-Time Scoring List

As of Monday afternoon and before the Warriors take the court against the Pelicans, Golden State guard Chris Paul is sitting just four points behind Bird on the list. While Paul has been relegated to bench duty upon the return of Draymond Green to the lineup, few games go without him scoring 5 points. Look for Paul to surpass Bird and move into the 37 spot sooner rather than later.

It may take a couple of more games for DeMar DeRozen, but the Bulls’ forward will be moving his way up the NBA all-time scoring list as well. The 15-year veteran needs 34 points to surpass Larry Bird, and he’ll get his first shot to chip away at the mark on Monday night when Chicago takes on Indiana. In the small sample size so far this year, DeRozen is averaging 24.3 points per game over the first three. But one of them was a 33-point outburst against Toronto, so it is still possible that he hits the milestone tonight.

If he doesn’t, then he likely will on Wednesday night when the Bulls play the Mavericks.

Lillard Will Be The Next To Catch The Legend

Bird will be safe for a while at the 39th spot on the list. Damian Lillard should be the next active player to pass him, but the Milwaukee guard is still well over 2,000 points behind. Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo both have fewer than 17,000 points.

There aren’t many active players ahead of Curry, Paul, and DeRozen on the NBA all-time scoring list. LeBron James is of course the active and overall leader, with Kevin Durant in 12th and James Harden in 25th. Russell Westbrook is in 27th but could pass his old teammate if Harden doesn’t return soon, as there is a gap shorter than 200 points between the two.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz cstbrightspotcdn1
NBA

LATEST NBA News: Chris Paul & DeMar DeRozen Will Pass Larry Bird In Points This Week

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz 17571842940
NBA
De’Aaron Fox Avoids Serious Injury, But May Miss Time For Kings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

The Sacramento Kings played in a heated battle on Sunday night against their in-state rival Los Angeles Lakers. The game went into overtime with Sacramento eventually prevailing, improving their record…

rsz dm 230914 nba today jimmy butler birthday1112
NBA
Jimmy Butler Trolls Timberwolves Fans, Blows Kisses To Crowd
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 29 2023

Jimmy Butler isn’t exactly the most popular guy in Minnesota. He played one full season for the Timberwolves back in 2017-18, a year that was full of internal drama that…

rsz 230523093708 01 lebron james 052223
NBA
The 10 Highest Paid NBA Players For The 2023-24 Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 29 2023
rsz devin booker chris paul getty 1755355826
NBA
Warriors News: Will Chris Paul Come Off The Bench When Draymond Green Returns?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023
d7461740 72eb 11ee 9fdf 1e16c8a6a0cf
NBA
Kevin Durant Passes Hakeem Olajuwon On NBA All-Time Scoring List
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 27 2023
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
NBA
Despite conflicting reports, the 76ers still believe Joel Embiid wants to finish his career with Philadelphia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 27 2023
Arrow to top