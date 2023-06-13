Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has long been known for his wild takes and outlandish on-screen and on-mic performances, and he had another classic on Tuesday morning on ESPN’s First Take. This one involved the Golden State Warriors.

Russo Thinks Warriors Are Top Contenders For 2024 Title

The morning sports shows were abuzz this morning after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship on Monday night. It was the first in franchise history, and cemented Nikola Jokić as the most dominant player in the game today.

They are the talk of the sports world, but some of the shows can’t help but get ahead of themselves. The First Take crew dove into what they thought about next NBA season, and which teams would be contenders for the 2024 title. According to the sports books, the Nuggets are the favorites to repeat.

.@MadDogUnleashed‘s top five NBA title contenders for 2024: 1. Warriors

2. Nuggets

3. Bucks

4. Kings

5. Thunder pic.twitter.com/fI5aX0Ko6N — First Take (@FirstTake) June 13, 2023

But Russo has his own ideas for his list of top-5 contenders for next season.

It started off with a with an off-the-wall prediction that left Stephen A Smith with his head in his hands. Russo slotted the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 5th spot on the list, citing (for some reason) their future draft pick situation as well as their current young and talented roster.

The fourth place spot was a bit of a surprise too, though the Sacramento Kings showed far more short-term promise than the Thunder did this last season. In the third and second slots, Russo had some familiar names in the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, the two #1 seeds from this past season.

Kings, Thunder Also Surprises On The List

The team that Russo has as the top contender for the 2024 NBA Championship is the Golden State Warriors.

“The team that I think has got one more run in them…I’m going to pick them right out of the gate…I love Golden State. I think Golden States got one more championship in their bones before they all fade away.”

Russo doesn’t give much of a reason for why he likes the Warriors. Other than saying that they have one more run in them, the only analysis he gave was that he thinks that they’re going to bring Draymond Green back.

As it stands today, the Warriors sit within the top-10 in terms of championship odds for next season. The top three consists of the Nuggets (+400), Celtics (+650), and Bucks (+800), with Golden State coming in at +1200 and in 6th place.

