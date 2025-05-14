NBA insiders say Dallas’ Daniel Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor this offseason

The 2024-25 season was an emotional rollercoaster for the Dallas Mavericks. At the deadline, the team traded All-NBA PG Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In return, the Mavs received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The second half of last season was a mess, and fans were outraged with GM Nico Harrison. However, the team has a new lease on life after landing the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Dallas could make changes to the roster. NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that Daniel Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor.

Will the Dallas Mavericks trade big man Daniel Gafford this offseason?

Daniel Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor, per @MikeAScotto “Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor should he not agree to an extension with Dallas. The 26-year-old center will want a pay raise, the Mavericks already have Davis on a max contract, and 21-year-old center… pic.twitter.com/L5xclHIvib — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 14, 2025



At the 2023-24 deadline, the Mavericks traded for center Daniel Gafford. Dallas sent Richuan Holmes and a first-round pick to Washington in exchange for Gafford. He played in 29 regular-season games and made 21 starts after being acquired by the Mavs. During the 2024 playoffs, Gafford started all 22 games on Dallas’ run to the NBA Finals. During the 2024-25 season, Gafford played in 57 of their 82 games and made 31 starts.

From mid-February to late March, Daniel Gafford missed 21 straight games with a Grade 3 MCL sprain. According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, the big man is a trade candidate this offseason. Scotto said there’s a chance Gafford and the Mavs do not agree to an extension this offseason. Former first-round pick Derek Lively is one year away from being eligible for an extension.

Michael Scotto reported that the 26-year-old is seeking a pay raise this offseason. He’s set to make $14.39 million in 2025-26. Dallas already has Anthony Davis on a max contract. On top of that, Kyrie Irving has a $43 million player-option for next season. It could be tough for the Mavs to find a substantial pay increase for Gafford. We’ll see if the team considers trading the 26-year-old this offseason.