Nasser Al-Khelaifi gets Qatari vote of confidence

Al-Khelaifi is under a lot of pressure following PSG’s latest debacle in the Champions League but isn’t going anywhere.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi was put on the PSG thrown by the club’s Qatari owners back in 2011. He is currently going through his most difficult period as the club president. Already under pressure due to his alleged involvement in the FIFAgate, the PSG supremo is also attracting a lot of criticism from the Rouge et Bleu supporters.

Helpless spectator of the latest embarrassment of the Ile-de-France club in the Champions League, Al-Khelaifi was not spared. And for the first time in a long time, the club’s ultras are out for his head.

The Collectif Ultras Paris have made it clear that it knows what it owes Al-Khelaifi for his return to the Parc des Princes, but its patience has limits. Put in the same basket with Leonardo and Mauricio Pochettino, the Qatari is criticized for his lack of daily presence within the club as well as a recruitment policy essentially based on bling bling.

This summer, many changes are therefore expected in Paris. And if Leonardo and Pochettino are more than ever in the hot seat, Al-Khelaifi should not be worried. Le Parisien, indeed affirms that the Qatari will remain in place.

“There is no threat to his future”, “he is unstoppable except for major health concerns”, announce several sources in Doha close to him.

Al-Khelaifi is going to stay with PSG because in Qatar, his failures in the Champions League do not erase what he has achieved at the club. Many recall that PSG were bought for around 50 million euros and that NAK’s reign has allowed them to be estimated at around 2.5 billion euros.

Moreover, the Qatari royals do not forget that under his guidance, PSG have gathered 27 trophies – something that had never happened before.