Mike Tomlin hints at possibility of T.J. Watt going to IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some unfortunate news on Sunday as they found out that TJ Watt, arguably the best defensive player in all of football, got injured on a play where he was trying to a sack Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

In a shocking turn of events, the Steelers ended up winning that game. Many expected that the Bengals were going to be able to come away with an easy victory on opening day, but TJ Watt and the Steelers had different plans. Although the Steelers did win this game, losing Watt is going to be a major issue for this team throughout the remainder of the season.

With the news that he’s currently injured, many are worried that he’s going to be missing an extended period of time. However, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic that he’s going to be able to return at some time in the near future.

Tomlin had the following to say, according to NFL.com

“Let me say this, we’re probably in a lot better place than we were after the game and usually that’s the case,” Tomlin said. “That’s why I don’t always say too much after the game even though there might be speculation out there.