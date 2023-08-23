NBA

Michael Jordan Sent A Text To Stephen A. Smith At 5:54AM

Anthony R. Cardenas
There has been a healthy debate going on for a few days regarding the point guard position in the NBA. And now, it seems as though Michael Jordan has gotten in on the fun and has given his own opinion.

Michael Jordan Weighs In On Point Guard Debate

It all started with Steph Curry and his appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast over the weekend. Curry was asked whether he believed that he was the best point guard of all time, to which he answered yes, and asked if the conversation was between him and Magic Johnson.

Curry has ascended to the top of the league and is still adding to a decorated career. He is a 4-time champion and 2-time league MVP, and is an 9-time All-Star and 8-time All-NBA selection. And while there is no debate as to whether he is the greatest shooter of all time, an argument can be made that Magic Johnson was better at playing the position all around.

He played in what was a completely different era, but Magic had some very impressive numbers and achievements of his own. He has one more ring than Curry and one extra MVP, despite playing in just 12 full seasons (Curry is currently at 13). Johnson was more known for his other-worldly passing ability while standing at 6’9″.

Magic Is Still The Best, Says His Airness

The debate has raged on all week, being discussed on morning show after morning show. But people generally listen when Michael Jordan speaks, and his opinion was given on Wednesday morning, though it was delivered via a messenger.

On ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday morning, Smith said that he received a text message at 5:54AM, and one that would potentially put an end to the debate. He read the text verbatim, which goes into detail about why Magic Johnson is in fact a greater point guard than Curry. We don’t know who the author of the words is as Smith is reading them, but he drops a bomb in revealing that it was the opinion of the great Michael Jordan.

There may be some era bias. The NBA has become a sport of comparison, with fans and talking heads often wondering who the best players ever were and finding ways to debate new topics. There is rarely a right or wrong answer, as it is difficult to compare players who played in different times against different opponents and with different rules. But Jordan saw both players first hand, and believes that Johnson should still be considered the best of all time.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
