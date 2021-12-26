Looking to get another fourth consecutive victory, Konyaspor will meet the defending champions Besiktas on 27th December 2021, Monday.

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Preview

Konyaspor managed to get a 3-1 victory against Hatayspor. In this match, the winning team managed to get 52% possession and five shots on target. Not only this but Paul M’Poku and Ahmed Hassan were the main goal scorers of the match.

Whereas Besiktas also won the match against Goztepe by a 2-1 scoreline. In this Turkish Super Lig match, Cyle Larin and Rachid Ghezzal scored goals for the winning team.

Lastly, both the teams will work hard to register a win in Monday’s match.

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Team News

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Sehic, Guilherme, Bardakci, Skubic, Demirbag; Bytyqi, Mpoku, Hadziahmetovic; Koka, Rahmanovic, Cikalleshi

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanoglu; Yilmaz, Montero, Vida, N’Sakala; Josef, Pjanic, Ozyakup; Ghezzal, Batshuayi, Larin

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Konyaspor vs Besiktas from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Besiktas: 6/4

Draw: 12/5

Konyaspor: 17/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 51/50

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Despite their struggles on the road, Besiktas has dominated this matchup to a considerable extent. After analyzing past performances, most football betting sites predict that Besiktas will win the game.

Prediction: Besiktas to win at 6/4.

Bet on Besiktas to win at 6/4 with Bet365.

