Just one day after his toe injury, Jets’ Justin Fields is back at practice

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Time froze for the New York Jets on Thursday morning. Quarterback Justin Field was carted off the field due to a toe injury. Jets fans were fearing the worst, but luckily, Fields is expected to be just fine. 

He suffered a dislocated toe during the second day of training camp. Reports around the league are that Justin Fields is considered “day-to-day” and is expected to be ready for Week 1. After being carted off on Thursday morning, Justin Fields was back at practice and jogging onto the field. A positive sign after yesterday’s injury scare.

All signs point to Justin Fields making a quick recovery from a toe injury


First-year Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he gets ” a lump in my throat” anytime a player goes down due to injury. He was nervous for Justin Fields on Thursday and did not want to speculate on what he thought happened. By noon on Thursday, Glenn and the rest of the Jets’ organization were able to take a sigh of relief. Sources reported that Justin Fields avoided missing significant time and is considered “day-to-day.”

Just one day after dislocating his toe, Justin Fields was back on the practice field for New York. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network will work with the team in some way on Friday. Whether that be individual drills or working on the side. Regardless, the Jets are relieved to know Fields will not miss significant time due to injury.

Last season, Justin Fields started the first six games of the season for Pittsburgh. He went 4-2  but was eventually replaced by veteran QB Russell Wilson. Fields left the Steelers this offseason and signed a two-year, $40 million deal with New York. Over four seasons, Fields has played in 50 games and has 44 starts.

The backup for Fields in 2025 is journeyman Tyrod Taylor. He was with New York in 2024 and was the backup to Aaron Rodgers. When Justin Fields left practice on Thursday, Taylor replaced him in team drills. Additionally, the Jets have Andrien Martinez and rookie Brady Cook at QB in 2025. New York anticipates Fields will start all 17 games barring an unforeseen injury.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
