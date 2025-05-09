The Anaheim Ducks have named Joel Quenneville their new head coach, the team announced Thursday.

The decision comes nearly four years after Quenneville resigned from coaching amid the fallout of a sexual assault investigation involving his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 66-year-old, who ranks second in all-time NHL coaching wins, was officially reinstated by the NHL in July 2023 after commissioner Gary Bettman cleared him to return following a thorough review.

Who Is Joel Quenneville?

Joel Quenneville brings a Hall of Fame-caliber résumé to Anaheim. He won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, 2013, and 2015 and earned NHL Coach of the Year honors in 2000 with the St. Louis Blues.

Across nearly three decades behind the bench, Quenneville has compiled a staggering 969 regular-season wins—a mark that places him second in league history. His reputation as a tactical mastermind and motivator made him a sought-after candidate for teams seeking playoff success.

For the Ducks, who haven’t reached the postseason since 2018, hiring Quenneville signals a desire to re-enter the Stanley Cup conversation.

Ducks Address Joel Quenneville’s Role in 2010 Blackhawks Sexual Assault Scandal

Quenneville’s hiring, however, does not come without controversy. The veteran coach resigned from the Florida Panthers in 2021 after an independent investigation revealed that Blackhawks leadership, including Quenneville, failed to take timely action following sexual assault allegations against then-video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 playoffs.

The report indicated that Quenneville was present at a meeting discussing Aldrich’s actions, but delayed reporting while the team pursued a championship run. Quenneville had denied prior knowledge of the assault until the probe’s findings surfaced.

In a statement, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek said the organization conducted a “comprehensive review” before making the hire.

“Our findings are consistent with Joel’s account that he was not fully aware of the severity of what transpired in 2010,” Verbeek said.

“It is clear that Joel deeply regrets not following up with more questions at the time, has demonstrated meaningful personal growth and accountability, and has earned the opportunity to return to coaching.”

NHL Reacts to Joel Quenneville’s Return to Coaching

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman had previously stated that Quenneville would need approval to return to the league. After a private meeting and review process, Bettman cleared the coach in July 2023 to pursue employment in the NHL once again.

The league has not issued a formal statement in response to the Ducks’ announcement, but Quenneville acknowledged the weight of his return.

“In nearly four years away from the game, I have learned from my prior mistakes and realized it will be actions over words that demonstrate my commitment to being a better leader,” Quenneville said.

Anaheim Ducks Betting on Leadership and Experience to End Playoff Drought

By hiring Quenneville, the Ducks are clearly signaling a win-now mentality. The team recently dismissed Greg Cronin after just two seasons behind the bench, opting to bring in a proven winner in hopes of turning around a struggling franchise.

“We believe this is a major step forward in our process of being a perennial playoff contender,” said Verbeek.

With a core of promising young talent and a decorated coach at the helm, Anaheim’s front office is hoping Quenneville can guide the Ducks back to playoff prominence.